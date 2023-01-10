Auburn's Suni Lee named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Sophomore Sunisa Lee of the No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team was named the Southeastern Conference's Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The honor is the first of the season for the St. Paul, Minnesota product and fourth of her career.

Lee helped the Tigers set a program best in a season opener last Saturday at the Super 16, scoring a 197.350 as a team in Las Vegas. She never finished lower than a 9.9 on the weekend and her scores in the all-around and beam placed her first nationally.

She captured her first all-around title of the season with a 39.750, earning the top score in the country so far. In addition, she won the beam title with a 10.0. That perfect score was the fourth of her career on the apparatus.

Lee picked up a pair of 9.9s on vault and floor as well. Her contribution on vault helped the team score a 49.500 in the rotation, which finished best in the nation on the opening weekend. The team vault score also tied the program's best in the event.

The Tigers kick off Southeastern Conference competition Friday, traveling to conference champion and No. 2 Florida. Auburn and the Gators square off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Gainesville.