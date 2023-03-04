Statement from head coach Jeff Graba"Due to the schedule changes this weekend and training plan, we've decided it's best to rest Suni today. She's excited to compete against Penn State on Friday in her final meet at Neville Arena."

Lee being sidelined is not injury related. She is expected to return to the starting lineup for Auburn's home finale March 10 against Penn State. Lee is in Lexington, Ky., with the team.

The all-around Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games, Lee is currently training for both a run at the Olympics in 2024 and a strong finish to her final season with Auburn in the NCAA. Lee announced before the season that her sophomore year would be her final year in NCAA competition.