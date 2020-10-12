Auburn's Tank Bigsby named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for his performance against Kentucky, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday.

Bigsby received the recognition following an impressive performance in the Tigers’ 30-28 victory over Arkansas. The true freshman led the team on the ground with 20 carries for 146 yards, which included three carries for 25 yards on the Tigers’ game-winning drive. He also reeled in four catches for 16 yards and had four kick returns for 106 yards.

Bigsby’s 268 all-purpose yards set a new school record for a freshman.

Bigsby’s crucial play came in his second consecutive start at running back for the Tigers. Through three games, the LaGrange, Georgia, native has taken 34 carries for 192 yards, recorded 11 receptions for 84 yards and has nine kick returns for 208 yards.

Bigsby was selected to this week’s honor roll alongside North Carolina receiver Michael Carter, Alabama receiver Devonta Smith and Houston receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Bigsby becomes the second Auburn player selected to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll this fall. Teammate Bo Nix previously earned a spot on the honor roll after the Tigers’ season-opening victory against Kentucky on Sept. 26.