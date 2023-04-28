It’s been a dismal start for Auburn baseball on the mound, but there’s one pitcher who has been a consistent bright spot for the Tigers.

Tommy Vail, a sixth-year veteran from Seattle, is in his first and only season on the Plains, but the left-hander has made the most of it. He’s positioned himself as one of Auburn’s bonafide weekend starters, and he’ll look to cement that position even further when he takes the mound at No. 2 South Carolina at 6 p.m. CST Friday.

“Pitching in the SEC in itself is a whole different beast,” Vail said April 21. “Getting innings early and out of the bullpen and then settling into the starting role is, you know, I just want to do whatever I can to help us win. I’ve enjoyed it so far, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Tommy Vail's Career Stats At Auburn: 3-1 record, 42⅓ innings pitched, 3.83 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 28 walks, 24 hits allowed

3-1 record, 42⅓ innings pitched, 3.83 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 28 walks, 24 hits allowed At TCU: 1-0 record, 12⅓ innings pitched, 3.65 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 6 walks, 9 hits

1-0 record, 12⅓ innings pitched, 3.65 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 6 walks, 9 hits At Notre Dame: 9-4 record, 89 innings pitched, 3.24 ERA, 115 strikeouts, 53 walks, 53 hits allowed

9-4 record, 89 innings pitched, 3.24 ERA, 115 strikeouts, 53 walks, 53 hits allowed Career: 13-5 record, 143⅔ innings pitched, 3.45 ERA, 181 strikeouts, 87 walks, 86 hits allowed

Vail’s baseball career has taken him all over the country. After graduating from Bishop Blanchet (Wash.) High School in 2017, he headed for South Bend, Indiana, to play for Notre Dame. He spent four years with the Fighting Irish, making 59 appearances, three of which were starts. He compiled a 9-4 record and posted a 3.24 ERA in 89 innings pitched while recording 115 strikeouts and a .168 opponent batting average.

While Vail spent four years at Notre Dame, he missed his final season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He then transferred to TCU for the 2022 season, and made 13 appearances for the Horned Frogs, totaling 121/3 innings pitched.

Now, at his third school, Vail has settled into a starting role with which he didn’t see at either of his past two stops. He leads the Tigers in starts (9), as well as innings pitched (421/3 ).

Vail’s first Auburn start came in a midweek against Florida A&M, in which he logged four innings scoreless and six strikeouts. He followed that up with another midweek start against UAB. He went 52/3 scoreless against the Blazers and recorded a winning decision while striking out eight batters.

His initial outings against SEC competition weren’t sensational. His first four appearances in conference play were all starts, and in 161/3 innings, he got touched for 17 hits and 17 runs while walking 15 batters and striking out 19.

But he’s put it together in his past two starts. Against Alabama and Mississippi State, Vail has pitched 112/3 innings scoreless. Opponents combined to muster only five hits in those games, and Vail struck out 14 batters while walking only seven. Ten of those 14 strikeouts came against the Bulldogs, a mark which was a career-best for the veteran.

“He’s been very intentional with what he does,” Auburn catcher Nate LaRue said of Vail. “Every pitch he throws, he’s got a plan behind it. Being back there, calling that game knowing what he wants to throw, and how he wants to throw it, and where he wants to throw it — I mean, he’s essentially calling the game.

“He’s been around for five, six years. He’s been there, done that, so just really coming up with a game plan and having that connection between each other, it’s been, I think, pretty big.”