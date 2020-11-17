Auburn's Unique Thompson named preseason First Team All-SEC

Auburn senior Unique Thompson added another preseason accolade to her growing list as she was named to the coaches’ Preseason All-SEC First Team, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Thompson, a 6-3 senior from Theodore, Ala., was an honorable mention All-American and First Team All-SEC selection in 2020. She led the Tigers with 16.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game last season, ranking sixth in the SEC in scoring and second in rebounds. Her rebounding total also ranked 10th nationally, and her field goal percentage of 58.2 percent was 15th-best nationally and third in the SEC. She has averaged a double-double for two straight seasons, the first player in Auburn history to accomplish that feat. She registered 22 double-doubles in 29 games last season, one shy of claiming the national statistical championship in that category.

For her career, she has 42 double-doubles, which puts her alone in first place in Auburn history and 15 away from entering the SEC all-time top 10. She also enters the 2020-21 season with 888 career rebounds, which ranks eighth in Auburn history, and 1,170 points, just outside the Auburn career top 30.

Last week, she was one of 20 players nationwide named to the watch list for the Katrina McClain Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top power forward by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.