Auburn's veterans hit the field for first football practice session of fall camp

“He’s not limited out there at practice. I think we understand that he hasn’t had the amount of practice time that other guys have, so he’s going to go. He’s going to be able to go out there and cut loose,” Harsin said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of allowing him to build into a few things that he hasn’t done in a while. Other than that, it’s really kind of based on how he feels and how he looks, how he responds after each practice.”

Quick look at the QBs

Auburn’s decision to split the teams for the first day meant some of the transfers such as quarterback TJ Finley wouldn’t get going until the evening session.

Still, there was a chance to watch some of Auburn’s other quarterbacks go to work.

Junior and incumbent starter Bo Nix was unsurprisingly taking first-team reps Friday as he and super senior Grant Loy worked with the Tigers’ tailbacks on throws out of the backfield. The quarterbacks – who had offensive coordinator Mike Bobo close by offering feedback – eventually worked on passes with tight ends John Samuel Shenker and Luke Deal.

Watching Williams

The media’s viewing area offered an excellent chance to watch first-year wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams go to work.