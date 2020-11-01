Auburn's victory over LSU gets Tigers back in the top 25

The Auburn Tigers turned heads Saturday by dismantling LSU, and their performance didn’t go unnoticed by the voters.

Auburn returned to the top 25 in the AP poll as well as the USA Today coaches’ poll on Sunday, one day after beating LSU 48-11. Auburn came in at No. 24 in the AP poll, while the Tigers rose to No. 21 in the coaches’ poll.

Auburn had risen to No. 7 in the AP poll before losing to Georgia on Oct. 3 and subsequently dropped six spots to No. 13. The next week, the Tigers survived a scare from Arkansas in a 30-28 victory and fell two more spots. The Tigers’ loss to South Carolina knocked them out of the polls, and they remained unranked after beating Ole Miss last week.

The AP poll saw very little change among its top 10 teams this week.

Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia stayed put in the top 10, while Oklahoma State was the only team to drop out of the top 10. Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 6, Texas A&M rose two spots to No. 7, Florida went up two spots to No. 8. BYU jumped into the mix to No. 9 and Wisconsin dropped one spot to No. 10 after not playing due to coronavirus concerns.

Auburn is one of five SEC teams ranked this week, with the other four all in the top 10. No other SEC programs received votes in this week's poll.

The Tigers have a bye this week before playing at Mississippi State on Nov. 14.