Auburn's Walker Kessler wins Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year

After a year that saw him lead the nation in blocks, finish top-five in blocks per game and put together a record 15-plus games with five or more blocks, Auburn's Walker Kessler has been recognized as the best defender in college basketball for the 2021-22 season.

Kessler was named the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday at an awards ceremony in New Orleans ahead of Monday's national championship game between North Carolina and Kansas. Kessler beat out Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Duke’s Mark Williams for the honor.

The first-ever Auburn player to win the award, Kessler's 155 total blocks led the country, and he was second in blocks per game, averaging 4.56. He was also the only player to record multiple triple-doubles, both of which came on points, rebounds and blocks.

The Newnan, Ga., native was also named defensive player of the year by both the Southeastern Conference and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He was also named to the SEC's All-Defensive first team.

Kessler transferred to Auburn from North Carolina following the 2020-21 season, and took a significant role in the Tigers' SEC Championship year. After averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 29 games for the Tar Heels, he averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game for Auburn this season.

The center had 12 games this year with double-digit rebounds and two with double-digit blocks.

Kessler is the second Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in a row to have worn an Auburn uniform, as Davion Mitchell, who transferred to Baylor after the 2017-18 season, won the award as a Bear in 2021.

