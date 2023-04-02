Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. is declaring for the NBA Draft, he announced Sunday.

"It has been a great honor to play for Auburn University for the past few seasons," Green said in a statement he released on his personal social media accounts. "Thank you to the coaching and training staff for your guidance, advice and leadership. Would also like to thank my teammates and everyone who has played a role in helping me get to where I am today.

"I would like to announce that I will be starting my professional career and declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft."

Green did not disclose whether or not he would be retaining an agent, leaving the status of his remaining college eligibility in question. Should Green decide to not hire an agent, he'd be able to withdraw from the draft by May 31 and retain as many as two remaining seasons of eligibility.

After spending his freshman season at Eastern Kentucky, Green transferred to the Plains and had a productive two seasons. His Auburn career saw him average 12.8 points per contest in 67 games. He built himself into a role as the Tigers' main distributor, averaging 4.6 assists per game, and had a knack for the free throw line, drawing 272 attempts and shooting 84.6% from the stripe.

Green's sophomore season saw him carve out productive minutes off the bench, averaging 26.5 minutes despite making only four starts. He averaged 11.9 points per contest, and had two 20-point contests, including a then-career-best 23 points against Alabama.

The junior campaign garnered All-Southeastern Conference honors, as Green became Auburn's starting point guard and averaged 13.7 points per contest. He had seven 20-point contests, as well as his second-ever double-double as a Tiger, with 16 points and 12 assists against South Carolina.

Assuming Green doesn't return to school, his departure leaves Auburn's front court wide open, as guard Chance Westry announced last week he'd be entering the transfer portal.

As it stands, Auburn will have rising sophomore Tre Donaldson, rising senior KD Johnson, and 2023 signee Aden Holloway as the program's three rostered scholarship guards next season. It's entirely likely that guard Lior Berman returns for a fifth season as well, though he found his way into last season's rotation as a walk-on.