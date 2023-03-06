Two Tigers have earned All-Southeastern Conference nods, as guard Wendell Green Jr. and forward Johni Broome were named All-SEC second team Monday by the league's 14 coach, the conference announced.

Broome and Green Jr. are Auburn's two leading scorers this season, averaging 14.0 and 13.9 points, respectively.

Green Jr. started all 31 regular-season games this year, and recorded 21 double-digit scoring outputs, including seven 20-point outings. All but two of those 20-point games were in conference play.

This was also Green Jr.'s third-straight 100-plus assist season. He averaged 4.2 per contest, which was third most in the SEC. He also ranked No. 15 in scoring (13.9 PPG), No. 4 in free throw percentage (.831) and No. 10 in steals per contest (1.7).

Broome, who transferred from Auburn to Morehead State this year, solidified himself as one this league's top big men. He is one of only nine SEC players to rank in the top 15 in scoring (No. 14, 14.0 PPG) and rebounding (No. 2 8.4 RPG).

The former Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year also ranks No. 10 nationally in blocks per game, averaging 2.4 per contest. He has recorded nine double-doubles, and he's currently on a six-game double-digit scoring streak.

This year's All-SEC honors saw Alabama forward Brandon Miller named both Player and Freshman of the Year. Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly and Kentucky's Antonio Reeves were named co-Sixth Man of the Year, and Vanderbilt's Liam Robbins was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams and Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse were named co-Coach of the Year.

The league's two all-conference teams were comprised of 16 players, and Auburn was one of five institutions — along with Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M — to have multiple players named All-SEC.

2023 All-SEC Teams First Team F Brandon Miller, Alabama F Colin Castleton, Florida F Oscar Tschiebwe, Kentucky F Tolu Smith, Mississippi State F Kobe Brown, Missouri G Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee G Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M C Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team G Mark Sears, Alabama G Anthony Black, Arkansas G Ricky Council IV, Arkansas F Johni Broome, Auburn G Wendell Green Jr., Auburn F KJ Williams, LSU G Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee G Tyrece "Boots" Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive C Charles Bediako, Alabama G Davonte Davis, Arkansas F Colin Castleton, Florida G Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee C Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All Freshmen G Jaden Bradley, Alabama F Noah Clowney, Alabama F Brandon Miller, Alabama G Anthony Black, Arkansas G Riley Kugel, Florida F Chris Livingston, Kentucky G Cason Wallace, Kentucky F Gregory "GG" Jackson II, South Carolina F Julian Phillips, Tennessee

