Audia Young, daughter of Auburn legend Carolyn Jones, commits to Tigers

Legacy women’s basketball prospect Audia Young is carrying on the stripes.

Young is putting on the orange and blue like her legendary mother.

Young, the daughter of former Final Four player and Olympic medalist Carolyn Jones, committed to Auburn and new coach Johnnie Harris on Monday on social media.

Young is the daughter of Jones and C.Y. Young, who is an assistant coach for the Florida State men’s basketball team. Her sister, Ariel Young, plays for the University of North Carolina.

“First I would like to thank my parents and coaches for always pushing me to be the best version of myself,” Young said in her post to Instagram. “I am thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had and the obstacles I’ve overcome to get to where I am.

“I am proud to announce that I am officially continuing my academic and athletic career at Auburn University.”

Young is set to come to Auburn by way of Florida High School in Tallahassee, Fla.

She is a class of 2022 prospect.