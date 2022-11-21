Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis commits to Auburn

Top-10 amateur Anna Davis committed to the Auburn women’s golf team on Monday.

Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this year at the age of 16. She’s made a name for herself this year playing in LGPA Tournaments and getting a shoutout from Tiger Woods on Twitter.

Her commitment comes six days after her twin brother Billy Davis committed to the Auburn men’s golf team.

She is currently ranked No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and she is the second-ranked player in the class of 2024 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings.

“I’m happy to announce my commitment to Auburn University,” she said simply in her announcement on Instagram. “Thank you to coach (Melissa) Luellen and coach Kim (Hall) for giving me this opportunity.” She closed her announcement with the hashtag: “War Damn Eagle.”

She’s on schedule to sign with Auburn in November 2023 then begin playing for the Tigers in the fall of 2024.

According to GolfChannel.com, Davis entered the Augusta National Women’s Amateur having notched five straight finishes of fourth or better in national junior tournaments. Her win at Augusta National has earned her exemptions at seven professional tournaments including three majors.

She won the tournament at the famous home of The Masters with a one-under 215, topping current LSU golfers Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, who finished in a tie for second one stroke off Davis’ lead.