Back in the gym ‘constantly’ this week, Auburn works to find its outside shot again

Wendell Green is back in the gym today.

Bet on it.

Everyone knows where Auburn’s players are this week, as the team moves closer to the opening of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The fans are searching the ticket sites, trying to find the perfect seats. Meanwhile, KD Johnson is in the gym.

The families are putting together their travel plans for Greenville. Jabari Smith is in the gym.

The coaches are pouring over game tape of Jacksonville State, Miami and USC. Zep Jasper’s in the gym.

They’re getting their shots up: Shot after shot, day after day, all week long.

“That’s the only way to get your confidence back,” Green said simply, “is just to see the ball go in the basket.”

So all this week, maybe at any hour of the day, maybe even as fans sit with their newspaper or read about the team online, the Tigers are putting up shots.

Second-seeded Auburn takes on 15-seeded Jacksonville State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at 11:40 a.m. CT Friday in Greenville, and one of Auburn’s main focuses is on erasing a dreadful shooting outing during the team’s one-and-done stay at the SEC Tournament last weekend.

The numbers haunt Auburn: 27 missed 3-pointers; 16.22-percent shooting from the field in the first half; missing 18 of the team’s first 21 3-pointers. Johnson went 0-for-14 from the field and that number will be in his head all week. Texas A&M packed the paint to take away Walker Kessler’s scoring ability inside, and to limit slashes to the basket by Johnson, Green and the rest. Texas A&M ultimately dared Auburn to shoot 3-pointers and Auburn missed them.

Rarely is it ever so simple at this high of a level in sports: Auburn just missed shots.

And so Auburn knows what it needs to do.

And so everyone knows where the Tigers are.

“Just getting in the gym constantly this week, just getting up shots, making shots, and just continuing to work,” Allen Flanigan said Sunday.

To that end, Auburn’s tournament positioning went well on Sunday during the selection show. Auburn plays on Friday instead of Thursday, giving the Tigers one more day to try to get their stroke back. Auburn opened its week of practice on Monday with a workout in Neville Arena. By Thursday, the Tigers will be practicing in Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, taking up the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the sightlines in the building. If Auburn wins Friday, the team advances on to Sunday to play the winner of Miami and USC.

“Just hit some shots in practice this week,” Green said. It’s really that simple. “I don’t think any of our guys have lost confidence, so that’s good. But just seeing the ball go into the basket, getting into the gym this week — because we don’t play til Friday — that’ll be important. I think we’ll shoot it pretty well in the tournament.”

How that goes could determine how far the Tigers go in March Madness.

It might be just that simple.

Friday’s first-round game will be televised on TruTV.

The Miami-USC game will tip after at around 2:10 p.m. CT on TruTV.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.