Back in the swing: Aria Brusch’s return provides shot in the arm for Auburn

How did that work out? Brusch’s 9.950 on Friday was her season-high on bars, and the highest score she’s carded in any event this season.

“I took that time to rest and get my body back together,” Brusch said. “It just really goes to show that sometimes people need a break. Sometimes breaks are good. I don’t know, I’ve found that breaks are really good for me, and it kind of always works out that way.

“I’m just happy to be able to contribute again and really be there for my team.”

Graba said Brusch is also close to getting back to full speed on beam and floor, the other two events she competed along with bars in each of the first five meets.

A steady presence and a consistent scorer, Brusch’s return could be a big boon for the Tigers just when they need it late in the season.

“Aria’s a rock, so when she returns, everybody settles down,” Graba said. She’s getting close to the other two events as well. The real benefit of what we’re doing right now is — I don’t know where Aria goes in the next few weeks, but it definitely isn’t our finalized lineup. So if we’re almost breaking a 198 and still experimenting with lineups, we’re in really pretty good shape.”