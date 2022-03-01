Back in the swing: Aria Brusch’s return provides shot in the arm for Auburn

Aria Brusch couldn’t help but smile.
It’s nice to have a break every once in a while, she shrugged.
But then again: it’s also nice to get back out there and fly.
Brusch returned to the Auburn lineup for the first time since missing two meets on Friday, swinging onto the bars and soaring to a stuck landing during the team’s record-setting win over Kentucky. Brusch scored a 9.950, better than any Kentucky gymnast on bars, and helped Auburn score the program’s new all-time high score in a single meet with a 197.925.
It’s almost time for the big one: No. 6 Auburn hosts No. 3 Florida on Friday in the Tigers’ home finale, and if Auburn pulls off the epic upset, the Tigers will have a claim of the regular-season SEC championship for the first time ever.
And Brusch is coming back to the starting lineup just in time.
“We’ve really been shooting for a 198,” Brusch admitted, smiling as wide as ever. “Even though we’re not hitting it, we’re getting closer and closer each week.
“We’re here to be the best, and if that’s breaking records, that’s what it is.”
Brusch could help the Tigers get there. Before Friday, she last competed on Feb. 5 at LSU. She was inactive for Auburn’s meets against Missouri and Georgia. She was a little “dinged up,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said at the time — and the coaches had been planning to shut her down for rest in the middle of the season anyway, so they went for it.
How did that work out? Brusch’s 9.950 on Friday was her season-high on bars, and the highest score she’s carded in any event this season.
“I took that time to rest and get my body back together,” Brusch said. “It just really goes to show that sometimes people need a break. Sometimes breaks are good. I don’t know, I’ve found that breaks are really good for me, and it kind of always works out that way.
“I’m just happy to be able to contribute again and really be there for my team.”
Graba said Brusch is also close to getting back to full speed on beam and floor, the other two events she competed along with bars in each of the first five meets.
A steady presence and a consistent scorer, Brusch’s return could be a big boon for the Tigers just when they need it late in the season.
“Aria’s a rock, so when she returns, everybody settles down,” Graba said. She’s getting close to the other two events as well. The real benefit of what we’re doing right now is — I don’t know where Aria goes in the next few weeks, but it definitely isn’t our finalized lineup. So if we’re almost breaking a 198 and still experimenting with lineups, we’re in really pretty good shape.”
Brusch’s fellow junior Cassie Stevens is still working to break out her Yurchenko 1.5 to give Auburn an upgrade on vault. Suni Lee is as good as ever, having debuted two new upgrades in back-to-back weeks. Brusch could be competing for starting spots again this week on beam and floor.
Full speed ahead, it seems, toward Florida — and toward the 198.
As for Brusch, she’s excited to be back in the push.
“I was excited to be back in the lineup,” Brusch said. “I feel really comfortable in that spot. It’s nice to be able to contribute. When you sit on the side, it’s fun to cheer and watch your friends, but you really want to be in there and contributing. It was just fun. I was ready to get back out there.”
Auburn stands No. 6 in the National Qualifying Score rankings, with one home meet left on the schedule and three road meets left until teams solidify their positioning for the postseason in NCAA Regionals.
Florida stands 6-0 in SEC competition this season, while Auburn is 5-1. If the Tigers can top the Gators’ score Friday, Auburn will earn a share of the regular-season conference title for the first time ever.