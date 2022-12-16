Back in the swing: No. 5 Auburn gymnastics shows new stuff, shakes rust off at preview meet

Suni Lee brought out the straddled jaeger in her retooled bar routine, Derrian Gobourne debuted an entertaining new floor routine, and the Auburn gymnastics team showed its stuff at the intrasquad preview meet Friday in Neville Arena.

No scores were kept but the Tigers showed their skills in front of a solid crowd.

Auburn enters the 2023 season ranked No. 5 in the WCGA poll. The Tigers return the vast majority of their routines from their Final Four season a year ago, but the fans got a glimpse at some of the changes coming to the lineup this year like Lee’s upgrade on bars and Gobourne’s new floor routine with new music and flare.

“I wouldn’t say there was too many surprises,” senior all-arounder Cassie Stevens said. “It felt weird. I felt like I had to get the rust off a little bit.

“I told someone, ‘I feel like it’s been a while since we’ve competed,’” she laughed. “But I was pretty happy with everything, like I said, just getting the rust off.”

Lee only competed bars and beam as the team continues to work toward its season debut Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. Gobourne performed two passes from her three-pass floor routine; Auburn head coach Jeff Graba smiled after the meet saying he was actually the one who had to tell Gobourne to hold back a little during what was really a glorified practice.

Sophomore star Sophia Groth took a tumble on bars but bounced back with a strong performance on beam, seemingly nailing her triple series. That exemplified efforts for the Tigers on Friday night: Not perfect, but resilient.

Graba said he’d rather the athletes be overzealous now, and for him to have to rein them in, than for the athletes to have less energy.

“We were trying some new things. And it’s important to do it here. We made the appropriate amount of mistakes tonight,” Graba said. “Most of the mistakes we made were pressure, were push, which means they feel the anxiety and they throw away technique a little bit or they go a little too fast, a little too hard, and you’ve got to go through that.

“Yeah, we had some new stuff, but I really liked the fact that some people struggled in the areas that they need to struggle in, because we don’t get any do-overs after this.”

Auburn opens the season Jan. 7 at the Super 16 in the final session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA. But, after Friday, the Tigers have had one chance in front of a crowd to shake off the rust before the season begins in earnest.

“Honestly, I was amazed at the amount of people that were here today,” junior Olivia Hollingsworth said. “So it kind of just made me feel like, ‘Oh, it really is time for season,’ and it just made me feel good that people showed up for us.”