Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end

In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned.

The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.

“It's all about just taking that storm,” Anders told the Opelika-Auburn News on Monday, “dealing with it the best way I can.”

Should Auburn lose Saturday, taking on No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa — a place it hasn’t won an Iron Bowl in 12 years — it’s the end of both its season and Carlson’s Auburn career. It’d also be the end of the Carlson era at Auburn.

Anders and his brother, Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, make up a two-man kicking lineage that spans the previous nine seasons at Auburn.

In that span, the duo has been Auburn’s leading scorers for eight of those years. They've kicked 890 of Auburn’s total 3,446 points — good for 25.8% of that total. They’ve amassed 39,186 kickoff yards on 628 chances. That's more than 90% of the program’s kickoff yards and attempts. They’re also No. 1 and 2, respectively, in career field goals made and most points kicking in program history.

“It's definitely a special bond, because it's not (that) we’re just kickers,” Anders said. “We kicked at the same school and had some of the same coaches, teammates, and so it's just a smorgasbord of a lot of things.”

If this weekend’s Iron Bowl is the presumed curtain call, it’ll be a full-circle ending. The era would end at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the same place that sparked any inkling of the duo's football passion at a young age.

The Carlson family’s University of Alabama roots are both deep and well-documented. Their father, Hans Carlson, played tennis at Alabama. Their mother, Jodie Carlson, once worked for Bear Bryant. Both her siblings went to Alabama, too. The Carlson brothers — Anders, Daniel and Nils — as well as their six cousins all grew up cheering on the Crimson Tide. Even the Carlson family dog was named Bama.

That was born of their grandparents, Deacon and Juanita Jones, both Alabama alumni. Juanita was a cheerleader and Deacon, who died in January 2021, played baseball. All unprompted, Jodie, Daniel and Anders, tell Deacon’s story the same.

A young left-handed pitcher, Deacon led his high school to a state championship and got a professional opportunity with the Detroit Tigers. Deacon was 17 years old at the time and his father refused to sign his contract. He told him to attend college for a year, then re-evaluate going pro.

Deacon tore his rotator cuff as a freshman. It ended his baseball career, but he kept his scholarship and graduated from Alabama in 1955.

“What he thought was gonna be the worst thing in his life, it turned out to be the best thing in his life," Jodie said. "He wouldn’t have gotten his education otherwise."

Eventually, Deacon became a member of Alabama’s Red Elephant booster club. He won the club’s Dick Coffee Jr. Award in 2014, declaring him the “No. 1 Alabama fan.” As his health declined late in life, Deacon even received a personalized message from Alabama coach Nick Saban.

“We’ve certainly appreciated your friendship through the years,” Saban told Deacon in a video message in 2020. “You’ve been a great supporter of the University of Alabama. A great ambassador for the University of Alabama, and I guess the only mistake I ever made is you always told me to recruit your grandsons.

“So when your grandson kicked five field goals last year down there at Auburn to beat us, I walked off the field saying ‘I should’ve listened to you.’”

When Daniel wound up kicking at Auburn, landing on campus in 2013, it was a pill that — with ample time — Deacon was able to swallow. Although that didn’t come without ribbing, in public and private.

“I don’t hate Auburn anymore,” Deacon told the New York Times in 2016. “I just dislike them.”

Daniel quickly picked up the nickname “Turncoat.” Anders garnered the moniker as well. Deacon would attend nearby road games. He’d gone to Starkville and Baton Rouge, but it took him two years before he stepped foot on Auburn’s campus.

Deacon’s first contest at Jordan-Hare Stadium was an Auburn win over Vanderbilt in 2016. He’d worn Alabama gear to previous games, but that shifted over time, Jodie said. First, his attire was Crimson, then purple, until eventually, he broke out a Salmon shirt for the Vanderbilt game. It was the closest he ever got to wearing Auburn gear.

“It was part of that fun of the Auburn-Alabama rivalry,” Daniel said, “and I think that was one of the most fun things for us playing at Auburn, was definitely having that family rivalry dynamic.”

Both Daniel and Anders recall the Alabama memories of their youth. Growing up in Colorado, they’d head to their grandparents’ house in Birmingham for Christmas. They’d get their pick of an item from the Alabama bookstore catalog, a gift from “Honey and Bubba,” as they call their grandparents. When they lived in Sweden in 2008, they’d watch Alabama football games at 2 a.m.

But as they became Tigers, some of their favorite memories were Thanksgivings in Birmingham. Hosted by Honey and Bubba, it was a chance to see the Alabama family just before the Iron Bowl. There was trash talk flying from all angles.

“He’s loving it,” Anders said of Bubba at Thanksgiving, “saying whatever he wants to say.”

The brothers always knew Bubba’s bickering to be in good faith.

“He was just such a great fan and supporter of us, even though, I mean, he did not like Auburn one bit,” Daniel said.

Daniel had heard his Bubba say before “Here’s my grandson that betrayed me,” but it was something he watched him say with a smile. He’d heard him brag to Alabama friends about it, and to his Auburn friends as well. To them, it made the Carlsons’ Auburn experience that much more fun.

Saturday will be the second Iron Bowl without Deacon, and the first at Bryant-Denny without him. Jodie and Hans are making the return trip to Tuscaloosa, a visit that Jodie said reminds her and her husband most of how much has changed.

Anders said he hasn’t reflected on it too much. But with several ties abound, he said he needs to take a step back and appreciate it.

“With (Deacon) passing away, it’ll be pretty cool to be in that stadium,” Anders said. “And I think what that means to our family overall, just the whole connection — the Iron Bowl, and everything — will just be a good kind of this memory of him, and it’ll be a good memory of just the blessings we have here at Auburn.”