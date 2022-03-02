Banner day? Auburn men’s basketball looks to clinch share of SEC championship

It could be a banner day for Auburn men’s basketball.

Auburn travels to play Mississippi State on Wednesday night, and if the Tigers win, they’ll have clinched at least a share of the SEC’s regular-season championship.

Auburn’s only been able to claim six league titles in program history. Even amid recent road struggles and with the postseason looming ahead, Auburn is just one win away from hanging a new championship up in the rafters in Neville Arena.

Bruce Pearl hasn’t lost sight of that.

“We have an opportunity to play for a championship,” he said simply.

Forget the road skid that’s frustrated fans in recent weeks, and know there’s no sense looking ahead to the postseason now: At Mississippi State, Auburn’s got the chance to take a title, and the Tigers are treating the trip that way.

Auburn holds a one-game lead in the SEC standings with only two games to play, and will clinch at least a share of the league championship with one more victory.

Auburn is 25-4 overall and 13-3 in the SEC. Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee are all tied for second place in the league standings at 12-4.