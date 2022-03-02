Banner day? Auburn men’s basketball looks to clinch share of SEC championship

It could be a banner day for Auburn men’s basketball.
Auburn travels to play Mississippi State on Wednesday night, and if the Tigers win, they’ll have clinched at least a share of the SEC’s regular-season championship.
Auburn’s only been able to claim six league titles in program history. Even amid recent road struggles and with the postseason looming ahead, Auburn is just one win away from hanging a new championship up in the rafters in Neville Arena.
Bruce Pearl hasn’t lost sight of that.
“We have an opportunity to play for a championship,” he said simply.
Forget the road skid that’s frustrated fans in recent weeks, and know there’s no sense looking ahead to the postseason now: At Mississippi State, Auburn’s got the chance to take a title, and the Tigers are treating the trip that way.
Auburn holds a one-game lead in the SEC standings with only two games to play, and will clinch at least a share of the league championship with one more victory.
Auburn is 25-4 overall and 13-3 in the SEC. Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee are all tied for second place in the league standings at 12-4.
“Regular-season championship in the SEC, to me, is the greatest prize,” Pearl said this week, as his team prepared to travel. “It’s not the (SEC) tournament because the tournament is three or four games. And I know what happens in March: You win six, you win a national championship. But in order to win our league this year, a year where the league is as good as it’s probably ever been, that’s historic.
“How important is it to make history around here? It’s the first thing you see when you walk into our locker rooms so it’s pretty important.”
Yes, the Tigers under Pearl proudly display the championship trophies they’ve worked hard to earn in recent years. Auburn has won the SEC Tournament only twice, and the conference’s regular-season championship only four times. A win Wednesday over Mississippi State or in the season finale against South Carolina will mark Auburn’s seventh conference title ever, and the third under Pearl in recent seasons.
Two of those trophies out front of the locker room are the SEC Tournament championship trophy won in 2019 and the regular-season championship trophy won in 2018.
Auburn wants to add to the collection.
To do it Wednesday, the Tigers will have to buck its recent trend of struggles away from home.
Auburn has lost three straight road games, with last Saturday’s loss at Tennessee following losses in February at Arkansas and at Florida.
Each of those games would’ve been hard to win. At Arkansas, Bud Walton Arena was rocking and Auburn faced a daunting environment in front of nearly 20,000, all ready to storm the court with a win over the No. 1 team. Last weekend when the Tigers traveled to play nationally ranked Tennessee, Auburn was only one of the top six teams in the Associated Press Top 25 who went down on the same Saturday.
The one-point loss at Florida may have been Auburn’s most frustrating loss of the three in retrospect; but, in retrospect, no Auburn men’s team has won there since 1996.
And yet, Auburn will be disappointed if Mississippi State makes it four in a row in Starkville. Auburn wants that claim to the conference title, and at the same time, the Tigers would like to reaffirm they can win on the road knowing the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament won’t be played in Auburn.
“We haven’t been very good on the road as of late, so (it’s) just another road test, another test for us as we get into the postseason,” freshman forward Jabari Smith said of the Mississippi State game. “It’s not easy in the SEC. Any road game is going to be tough, so just trying to find a way to win.”
Iverson Molinar leads Mississippi State in scoring with 18.1 points per game.
Auburn High alum Garrison Brooks is scoring 10.8 points. He transferred to Mississippi State for his graduate season after a successful career at North Carolina, joining his father George Brooks, who is on the coaching staff as an assistant at Mississippi State.
“Garrison’s a terrific player,” Pearl said of Brooks. “It’s great to see him back playing for his dad down at Mississippi State. I’m sure they’re having a wonderful experience with that. Garrison is a guy we tried to get out of high school, and would’ve loved to have had him from North Carolina. He’s a local guy that’s done really well.”