 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Banner recognizing legendary Auburn coach Sonny Smith to be unveiled in Auburn Arena
0 Comments
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Banner recognizing legendary Auburn coach Sonny Smith to be unveiled in Auburn Arena

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AU MBB v Ole Miss

Former Auburn basketball coach Sonny Smith waves after he was introduced as the newest member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in February 2020 in Auburn Arena. 

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn will unveil a banner next week honoring the career of former Auburn men’s basketball head coach Sonny Smith.

Following No. 2 Auburn’s 80-71 win over No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl announced during his postgame show with Smith and Andy Burcham that Smith will soon be honored with a banner up in the rafters of Auburn Arena.

The ceremony for Smith’s banner will take place next Saturday at Auburn’s game against Oklahoma.

Smith, from Roan Mountain, Tenn., coached at Auburn from 1978-89 during his legendary coaching career in college basketball. He coached some of Auburn’s greatest players like Charles Barkley, and he guided the team to the 1985 SEC Tournament championship.

Smith now calls Auburn men’s basketball games on the radio with Burcham.

Smith isn’t the only former Auburn coach to be immortalized inside Auburn Arena this week, as former Auburn women’s basketball head coach Joe Ciampi is getting a banner this Sunday prior to the women’s game against Alabama.​

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert