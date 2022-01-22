Banner recognizing legendary Auburn coach Sonny Smith to be unveiled in Auburn Arena

Auburn will unveil a banner next week honoring the career of former Auburn men’s basketball head coach Sonny Smith.

Following No. 2 Auburn’s 80-71 win over No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl announced during his postgame show with Smith and Andy Burcham that Smith will soon be honored with a banner up in the rafters of Auburn Arena.

The ceremony for Smith’s banner will take place next Saturday at Auburn’s game against Oklahoma.

Smith, from Roan Mountain, Tenn., coached at Auburn from 1978-89 during his legendary coaching career in college basketball. He coached some of Auburn’s greatest players like Charles Barkley, and he guided the team to the 1985 SEC Tournament championship.

Smith now calls Auburn men’s basketball games on the radio with Burcham.

Smith isn’t the only former Auburn coach to be immortalized inside Auburn Arena this week, as former Auburn women’s basketball head coach Joe Ciampi is getting a banner this Sunday prior to the women’s game against Alabama.​