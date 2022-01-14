Banner recognizing legendary women's basketball coach Joe Ciampi to be unveiled in Auburn Arena

Joe Ciampi, the winningest women’s basketball coach at Auburn, will be honored in Auburn Arena when the Tigers host Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 23.
A banner noting Ciampi’s career accomplishments will be unveiled in a pregame ceremony that will be part of the team’s Alumni Weekend, which also serves as a celebration of 50 years of Auburn women’s basketball.
“Coach Ciampi is a true competitor and winner,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “He is well-respected in this industry, and his accolades speak for themselves. Coach Ciampi cultivated a rich history of winning, and he is the most successful coach in Auburn history. He is a great leader, motivator and educator for the game of basketball. It is a pleasure to raise a banner in honor of Coach Ciampi, and I thank him for his hard work and commitment with setting the standards high for Auburn women’s basketball. War Eagle!”
Ciampi, who served as Auburn’s head coach from 1979-2004, amassed 607 wins over his 27-year collegiate coaching career, becoming the 10th coach in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to achieve 600 career victories. In 25 seasons on The Plains, he racked up 568 wins while never having a losing season.
“I am extremely grateful that Auburn will honor me by placing my name among its basketball legends, both men and women,” Ciampi said. “As a coach, you live and die with wins and losses. And even though I never scored, rebounded or made a steal, I’m so appreciative to all the players, coaches and staff that permitted me and our program to be an Auburn success.”
Ciampi led the Tigers to three Final Four appearances in 1988, 1989 and 1990, with the Tigers playing for the national championship all three years. In all, he led his teams to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, which included 10 trips to the Sweet 16 and six appearances in the Elite Eight. He also led Auburn to the 2003 WNIT Championship.
Auburn won SEC regular-season titles under his watch in 1981, 1987, 1988 and 1989, and SEC Tournaments in 1981, 1987, 1990 and 1997. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1987 and 1989, and SEC Coach of the Year in 1985, 1988 and 1989. He was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.
“For a quarter-century, Joe Ciampi’s teams raised the profile of Auburn University, and particularly women’s sports, through excellence in intercollegiate athletics,” Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “After all of the Final Four, SEC regular season and tournament championship banners he won, it’s fitting for Auburn to honor Coach Ciampi with a banner of his own.”
Ciampi arrived at Auburn in 1979 after serving two seasons as head women’s coach at the U.S. Military Academy. Despite inheriting a program that had won only a combined 17 games in the previous two seasons, Ciampi led Auburn to a 17-13 record in his first season. From there, the Tigers eclipsed the 20-victory plateau in 18 of 25 seasons and won 25 or more games eight times. From 1986-89, Auburn posted a record of 95-7, the nation's best mark during that time.
During his tenure, Auburn players earned seven All-America honors, 36 All-SEC accolades and 28 SEC Academic Honor Roll distinctions.
Ciampi also coached players that excelled on the international level. Ruthie Bolton won a gold medal as a member of the 2000 and 1996 United States Olympic teams while Carolyn Jones and Vickie Orr won bronze medals as members of the 1992 USA Olympic team.
Tickets for the Jan. 23 game, which begins at 3 p.m. CT, are available at AUBTix.com and at the arena box office on gameday. The first 500 fans that day will receive both a replica of the Ciampi banner and a Ruthie Bolton replica jersey t-shirt.