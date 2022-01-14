Banner recognizing legendary women's basketball coach Joe Ciampi to be unveiled in Auburn Arena

Joe Ciampi, the winningest women’s basketball coach at Auburn, will be honored in Auburn Arena when the Tigers host Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 23.

A banner noting Ciampi’s career accomplishments will be unveiled in a pregame ceremony that will be part of the team’s Alumni Weekend, which also serves as a celebration of 50 years of Auburn women’s basketball.

“Coach Ciampi is a true competitor and winner,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “He is well-respected in this industry, and his accolades speak for themselves. Coach Ciampi cultivated a rich history of winning, and he is the most successful coach in Auburn history. He is a great leader, motivator and educator for the game of basketball. It is a pleasure to raise a banner in honor of Coach Ciampi, and I thank him for his hard work and commitment with setting the standards high for Auburn women’s basketball. War Eagle!”

Ciampi, who served as Auburn’s head coach from 1979-2004, amassed 607 wins over his 27-year collegiate coaching career, becoming the 10th coach in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to achieve 600 career victories. In 25 seasons on The Plains, he racked up 568 wins while never having a losing season.