Barrett named SEC Setter of the Week; Anderson named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – Following another groundbreaking performance against Tennessee on Friday, Akasha Anderson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week and Jackie Barrett has picked up SEC Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Anderson, the Reston, Virginia native has been imposing her will on opponents all season long and Friday night was no different. Piling up 20 kills on .292 hitting, Anderson has now reached the 20-kill mark in seven matches in 2022, including each of the last four.

She would also add an ace and two blocks in the Tiger’s first win over the Lady Volunteers since 2017.

Barrett was busy orchestrating the offense at an incredibly efficient clip. Distributing left, right and center, the junior from Highland, California led the team to a .320 hitting percentage, the seventh time Auburn has hit north of .300 this season. With 39 assists and 11 digs, Barrett also solidified her sixth double-double of the campaign.

For both Anderson and Barrett, the announcement marks the second time this season the two have been named for a weekly award. Anderson won Freshman of the week after her 26-kill performance against Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Barrett was recognized after the Tiger’s 3-0 effort in Jacksonville.

Auburn Volleyball is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when the Orange and Blue host No. 14 Florida at 7 p.m. CT.