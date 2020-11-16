Basketball analyst Jay Bilas ‘a believer’ in Isaac Okoro

Former Auburn basketball player Isaac Okoro is now only a few days away from finding out where he’ll play at the next level. While Okoro will have to prove himself as an NBA player, you can count one prominent college basketball commentator among those who think Okoro will rise to the occasion.
ESPN college basketball analyst spoke highly of Okoro last week in the lead-up to the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. While Bilas didn’t have Okoro as one of the draft’s top three prospects — that being Memphis’ James Wiseman, former Australian professional basketball player LaMelo Ball and Georgia’s Anthony Edwards — the longtime basketball commentator and former Duke standout saw plenty to like when it comes to what Okoro can do as a pro.
“I’m a big believer in Isaac Okoro of Auburn on the next level. I mean, he was really good on the college level, but on the next level I think he’s going to be better,” Bilas said in a Zoom call with media. “Okoro is a long-armed wing, very athletic, very strong and he’s an outstanding defender. I mean, he can switch out and guard anybody one through four, and that’s a valuable skill in the NBA because the NBA is a lot about switching now … He is ultra-competitive. He never backs down.
“You’ll often hear, ‘You know, so-and-so’s a winner.’ Well, he’s had a winning profile his whole career, and so I’m very high on him.”
Okoro only spent one year at Auburn, but he made the most of his time on the Plains. He battled through injury with the Tigers but still excelled, averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, two assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game while playing in 28 games.
Okoro earned SEC Freshman of the Week on two occasions and ended the year by being named to the second team All-SEC team, the SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC All-Defensive team. He became just the sixth player in SEC history to be named to those three teams in the same season, joining the likes of Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrest, Nerlens Noel, Jordan Mickey and Robert Williams.
Like many of the younger players in this year’s draft, Okoro remains a raw prospect, and Bilas acknowledged as much when discussing him. Bilas said Okoro is not a great shooter, emphasizing that the 19-year-old needs to refine his mechanics and develop into a consistent perimeter shooter. Still, Bilas complimented Okoro’s passing as well as the personality he brings to the court.
Bilas stressed the fact that there’s no certainty at the top of this draft even past the top pick, which opens the door for a player like Okoro to go higher than some projections. Bilas said he could see Okoro being the fourth pick behind his top three prospects; he could also see the team with the second pick becoming enamored with the former Tiger.
“He’s the type of player — I’m not saying they’re going to do this — but he’s the type of player that the Warriors would grab,” Bilas said. “Now what they do at that No. 2 [pick] when Wiseman’s available I don’t know, but he’s like a Warriors-type of player, and so that means he can play for anybody. He’s legit.”
Okoro will find out where he lands in a matter of days. The NBA Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.
