Basketball analyst Jay Bilas ‘a believer’ in Isaac Okoro

Former Auburn basketball player Isaac Okoro is now only a few days away from finding out where he’ll play at the next level. While Okoro will have to prove himself as an NBA player, you can count one prominent college basketball commentator among those who think Okoro will rise to the occasion.

ESPN college basketball analyst spoke highly of Okoro last week in the lead-up to the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. While Bilas didn’t have Okoro as one of the draft’s top three prospects — that being Memphis’ James Wiseman, former Australian professional basketball player LaMelo Ball and Georgia’s Anthony Edwards — the longtime basketball commentator and former Duke standout saw plenty to like when it comes to what Okoro can do as a pro.

“I’m a big believer in Isaac Okoro of Auburn on the next level. I mean, he was really good on the college level, but on the next level I think he’s going to be better,” Bilas said in a Zoom call with media. “Okoro is a long-armed wing, very athletic, very strong and he’s an outstanding defender. I mean, he can switch out and guard anybody one through four, and that’s a valuable skill in the NBA because the NBA is a lot about switching now … He is ultra-competitive. He never backs down.