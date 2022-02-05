Basketball College GameDay coming back to Auburn for Texas A&M game

College GameDay is coming back to Auburn next Saturday, Feb. 12, for the Auburn men’s basketball game with Texas A&M.

It’ll mark the first time the basketball version of College GameDay has been on campus since the Auburn vs. Kentucky game in 2020.

The game also marks Auburn’s AUTLive Cancer game, with Auburn set to drive awareness for cancer detection methods and to raise money for affected families in the state of Alabama.

“It’s kind of what you go to work every day for,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Hoping and dreaming that maybe on some Saturday afternoon in Auburn, Alabama – all eyes of the college basketball world will be upon us. That’s what happens when GameDay comes to town.

“It’s also a significant day because it’s our AUTLIVE Cancer game – Auburn Basketball’s fight against cancer. With ESPN being there, we’re thinking of Dick Vitale and his battle. We will recognize and honor Dick as he is outliving his battle with cancer.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The show starts at 10 a.m. and will lead directly into tipoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Auburn announced the move Saturday before the team’s game road game against Georgia.