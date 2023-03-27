Auburn baseball had already won seven contests, exactly half of its wins, in come-from-behind fashion prior to this weekend’s series against Georgia.

The Tigers managed to add a couple more victories in the same way, winning in extra innings to open the series, then overcoming a three-run deficit to clinch the series in Game Two.

Comeback wins eight and nine not only secured a series victory for the Tigers, but they maintained the program’s prowess for clutch hitting this season.

“I can’t say enough how resilient of a bunch we are,” Auburn outfielder Justin Kirby said Friday. “We really pride ourselves on not playing the scoreboard, knowing we’re never out of a game.”

Despite an implosion in the weekend’s finale, Auburn (16-7-1, 2-4 SEC) scored another five runs in its final four trips to the plate Saturday. It has now scored 74 runs in its final four trips this season, which accounts for about 43% of its run total.

In its nine comeback victories, it has scored 34 runs in those final four frames. That includes a three-run ninth inning in Thursday’s walk-off win over the Bulldogs in which the Tigers were down to their last out prior to plating a run.

“I didn’t ask for a lot this week,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said after Thursday’s win. “I just asked for these guys to kind of connect with one another. I asked the guys what it really means to stay in the fight and to keep punching back. We thought we took more punches than we really delivered last week. That ninth is a good symbol of hanging around and staying in there.”