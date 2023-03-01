Several names got tossed around preseason as options to replace Auburn baseball’s departed infielders.

Replacing Sonny DiChiara looked like a two-man battle at first base. As many as four names were mentioned at second with Cole Foster sliding over to shortstop. And it looked like a three-man race to see if someone could maintain third base in the wake of Blake Rambusch’s departure.

Through seven games, Cooper McMurray, Brody Wortham and Cam Hill have all logged time at first. Caden Green and Brody Moss have split time at second. But it’s been Bryson Ware all alone at third base, making seven starts and putting together an impressive start.

“I’m definitely feeling very blessed to get the opportunity to get a few starts, and to contribute as much as I can,” Ware said Thursday. “It’s really awesome seeing some of this hard work pay off.”

Ware has been one of Auburn’s biggest pieces at the plate, hitting .583 — the team’s second-highest average among qualifying hitters. He’s also second on the team in hits (14) and RBI (9). But Ware’s start puts him in a place where he’s yet to find himself at Auburn.

Now in his third season as a Tiger, Ware transferred to Auburn from Pearl River Community College, where he was considered a consensus top-10 JUCO prospect. He spent 2021 and 2022 finding time in 92 games, but never finding a steady role in Auburn’s lineup.

“It’s exciting,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said Thursday. “It’s the risk-reward of somebody — y’all have heard me say — he’s stayed in the fight. … I think he’s gonna continue to get more and more comfortable at third base.

“There’s a couple of throws he’d probably like to have back, but there were a couple of one-handed come-and-get-it attack plays that he’s made look extremely athletic. I just couldn’t be more tickled with him.”

Coming into this season, Ware was batting .246 for his Auburn career, and in 60 starts, got time at first base, designated hitter and right field. Now, he’s seemingly on course to pin down an everyday spot at one of the most difficult positions in the sport.

“It’s kind of been a bumpy first two years for me,” Ware said. “Some ups, some downs, but just kind of trying to stay level-headed through it all, and just trying to stay consistent and keep it going, hopefully.”