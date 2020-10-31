'Be a leader': Auburn’s Jamal Johnson looks to take advantage of experience

Given Auburn basketball’s youth across the board this year, it’s hard for guard Jamal Johnson to not stand out.
Johnson may still be relatively new to Auburn, but he has the advantage of being the oldest player on the Tigers’ roster. That experience and maturity is something Johnson hopes to take advantage of as part of a team that will likely feature many moving pieces in the lineup, especially through the early portion of the season.
“Every day I try to improve (on being a leader). It's still a work in progress. I'm just trying to learn from the guys before me — Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Samir Doughty, all those guys before me who paved the way,” Johnson said. “I’m just trying to learn from them and trying to incorporate their leadership into mine so that I can be a leader of our team to help us win games and get better every day, as much as possible.
“I'm still learning, but yeah, I'm trying to be a leader as the most experienced player.”
Johnson’s status as Auburn’s oldest and most experienced player is a far cry from where he was two years ago, when he was one of the Tigers’ newest faces.
Johnson transferred to Auburn after spending his freshman season at Memphis, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds on Tubby Smith’s last Memphis team. Johnson explained the transition from Smith’s offense to Bruce Pearl’s was a considerable one given how much faster of a pace Pearl’s system calls for, but despite the challenge he continued working at it.
Johnson redshirted his first year at Auburn then finally got in on the action last winter. He appeared in all 31 games as a reserve player and was averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 11.1 minutes per game when play was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson recognized he could improve his game before his junior year, which could potentially lead to a starting role.
Johnson spent the offseason working with his father, Alfonso “Buck” Johnson, who played collegiately at Alabama and was a first-round draft pick in 1986. He said the two focused on improving his slides and his ability to move laterally in order to improve his defensive play. He also spent plenty of time working on his mid-range game and getting to the rim so he becomes more than just a catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist.
Based on what Pearl has seen, Johnson’s commitment has paid off.
“Jamal's probably improved as much as anybody from last year to this year. He's worked really hard. It’s his athleticism, his speed, his quickness, his ability to stay in front of you,” Pearl said. “He continues to demonstrate that if he can see it, he's got a really good chance to make it.
“His in-between game has gotten better. He does little things off the ball.
“I definitely see Jamal having been a really improved player, trying to carve out his niche on the roster still and his role, but he’s done a pretty good job stepping up.”
Pearl said he could see Johnson becoming a leader on this young Auburn team, which is something that some of his teammates have also noticed.
Fellow guard Allen Flanigan said the biggest difference he’s seen in Johnson is his outspokenness, saying Johnson has communicated a lot on defense while also being able to stand up and knock down big shots in practice. Flanigan said it’s evident Johnson is embracing the role of an older guy on an inexperienced team, which Johnson is hopeful could lead to an uptick in minutes this winter.
Johnson understood he had a valuable opportunity as the oldest Auburn player and did his best to take advantage of it this offseason. While it’s not clear yet how he figures into Pearl’s plans, Johnson said he’s ready to give his all in whatever capacity he is asked to play.
“My role — I don't know what my role is going to be this year. I'm just trying to work every day to put myself and our team in the best position to be successful. Whatever Coach wants me to do, whatever is best for the team, I'm going to do it,” Johnson said. “I'm going to play hard. I'm going to shoot 3's. I'm going to defend. I'm going to do whatever it takes for the team to win. So, whatever my role is, that's how I'm going to fight and do it as best as I can."
