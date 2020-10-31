'Be a leader': Auburn’s Jamal Johnson looks to take advantage of experience

Given Auburn basketball’s youth across the board this year, it’s hard for guard Jamal Johnson to not stand out.

Johnson may still be relatively new to Auburn, but he has the advantage of being the oldest player on the Tigers’ roster. That experience and maturity is something Johnson hopes to take advantage of as part of a team that will likely feature many moving pieces in the lineup, especially through the early portion of the season.

“Every day I try to improve (on being a leader). It's still a work in progress. I'm just trying to learn from the guys before me — Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Samir Doughty, all those guys before me who paved the way,” Johnson said. “I’m just trying to learn from them and trying to incorporate their leadership into mine so that I can be a leader of our team to help us win games and get better every day, as much as possible.

“I'm still learning, but yeah, I'm trying to be a leader as the most experienced player.”

Johnson’s status as Auburn’s oldest and most experienced player is a far cry from where he was two years ago, when he was one of the Tigers’ newest faces.