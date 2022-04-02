‘Be average’: Auburn gymnastics team knows that on an ordinary day it can do extraordinary things

They’ve said the phrase over and over, repeating the motto to themselves quietly and out loud, telling it to teammates in the huddle and writing it down on journal pages so they can watch the ink dry.

“Be average.”

That’s the goal. Just be average. Be normal. Be ordinary.

That’s the mantra for the Auburn gymnastics team this postseason — because the Tigers know that, on any ordinary day, they can do extraordinary things.

The record-setting 2022 Auburn gymnastics team enters the regional final Saturday with a trip to nationals on the line, but still with a singular focus in mind for the Tigers to just do what they do.

Nothing more. Nothing less. The high-flying Auburn Tigers are going to just be themselves, one more time in Neville Arena.

“You are good enough,” Suni Lee writes in her journal — in all capital letters.

‘Be average’ doesn’t mean ‘be an average team,’ Auburn head coach Jeff Graba has explained. After all, how could you tell the incredible Olympic gold medalist to be average in that way? No one could tell that to the super-steady Sophia Groth, or the soaring Derrian Gobourne — who after dazzling on floor like a rock star, after flying to inhuman heights on bars on March 6 in Huntsville, stepped off the floor leaving fans stunned saying, “Well, today I just wanted to be Average Derrian.”

It’s because this ‘average’ is their average — what this group does on its normal days — and it seems everyone on the Auburn gymnastics team has bought into the mantra, from the freshmen like Lee and Groth up to the seniors like Gobourne.

“We’re just trying to make sure that they don’t overstress,” Graba said in the leadup to this weekend’s epic regional meet. “You can actually push too hard on the throttle, and that’s what most of the gymnasts do.

“You can only try to remind them, ‘You can’t get a 10.4 in our rulebook. You can only get a 10. So, you don’t need to try for more than perfection. Just try to be really good.’ We’re just trying to get that mentality out there. It’s not the team average. It’s each individual’s average output. Most of them are really good.”

They’ve proven that much, all the way up to now: Auburn’s season is already a roaring success. Auburn is among the final 16 teams standing in the country. The postseason has been reworked, but only five times before in program history has Auburn been among the last 16 or less teams standing. Auburn shattered records this season, with the 2022 team owning seven of the top 10 single-meet scores in school history.

This season, Lee and Gobourne together have doubled the amount of 10’s recorded in Auburn history. Before the season, Auburn had scored five 10’s ever. Lee has scored four this season and Gobourne has scored another.

“You just talk to her and you know she puts a bunch of pressure on herself,” junior Cassie Stevens said of Lee after the regional semifinal. “She’s probably the one who puts the most amount of pressure on herself. But I think she’s doing a lot better job handling it, listening to what we have to say, pouring into her, ‘You just being you is good enough.’ It’s great, actually.”

Great, yes, and for one more ride in Neville Arena, Auburn’s just focused on being the great team it’s been this season.

“It’s hard with high-level gymnasts to get them to buy into being your average,” Graba said. “That’s the truth. In the end, you’re really trying to push their average up. Everybody’s ceiling is really good in our sport. The average is what separates the teams. The great team’s average is higher than the medium team’s average,” he explained.

This week, he put it this way: “Suni posted that journal entry of hers where she talked about being average — that is our philosophy,” Graba said. “The team is not average. Be their average. Their average is really good most of the time.”

Lee on social media has shared more affirmations from her journal: ‘Eliminate the doubt’; ‘Control the controllable’; ‘Give yourself grace.’

It all goes back, for the Tigers, to being who they are — nothing more, nothing less.

“Decide what you want to accomplish today,” she writes. “Do it for yourself. Prove it to yourself.”

