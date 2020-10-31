'Beat them real bad': Auburn rides turnovers to blowout victory over LSU

Pritchett’s defensive play set up a chance to score for the Tigers. Later in the quarter, Tutt delivered six points himself.

Both teams traded punts but Finley sat back in the pocket and searched downfield on third down. Auburn’s Derick Hall and Colby Wooden reached Finley in the collapsing pocket and knocked the ball out of the true freshman’s hands, leaving it up for grabs on the ground.

Tutt saw the ball and pounced at the chance to score.

Tutt came racing in from the defensive backfield, scooped the ball in one quick motion and was gone on a 20-yard fumble return touchdown. Thanks in large part to those two turnovers, Auburn found itself ahead 14-0 with a little over five minutes to go until halftime.

“The next series [after Williams’ fumble], that's when we had the interception that you know went down to the 5-yard line … then we had the strip sack, and Christian picked it up and went house call on it,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “The momentum really swung hard our way. We could feel it, and I think they could feel it.”

Auburn’s defense gifted the offense by scoring on one turnover and setting the Tigers up with excellent field position. The Tigers’ next touchdown, however, was all about the offense.