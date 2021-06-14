Beauregard alum Kylee Carter begins preparations for upcoming Olympic Trials

On Thursday, Beauregard alum and Auburn University senior Kylee Carter capped off her collegiate career by earning All-American honors thanks to a sixth-place finish in the javelin at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Even though the competition as part of the second day of the NCAAs marked the end of Carter’s productive career with the Tigers, she’s not done in Eugene, Oregon, just yet.
Carter is staying in Oregon for the next few days in preparation for the USATF Olympic Trials that begin on Friday. The chance to represent her country as part of sports’ greatest spectacle is a special one for Carter, who is hopeful to add to what is already an impressive athletic legacy.
“I’m super excited for the chance to compete against the pros again. I think I’m currently like the fourth American going into the meet. I’m just very excited to leave it all one the table and just for a chance to make the Olympic team,” Carter said. “To be able to stay out here for three weeks and train instead of going back to Auburn for a few days and then coming right back is nice. It’s also fun to get to do it with my teammates. I know Cade Antonucci, he’ll be throwing javelin at the beginning of the trials as well as Madi Malone and I’m pretty sure Ashley [Carter].”
Going to Tokyo and helping the United States vie for a gold medal would offer Carter the ideal ending to a year in which coming back to Auburn wasn’t necessarily guaranteed.
Carter’s would-be senior season in 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving her with the decision to end her collegiate career prematurely or come back for one more go. Carter, who missed the 2017-18 season due to a torn ACL, was ultimately swayed by the Auburn coaching staff and the fact she was close to earning a master’s degree in exercise science.
In Carter’s opinion, her decision paid off when the Tigers competed in the LSU Alumni Gold Invitational in late April in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The senior had a day to remember by setting a new school record with a throw of 60.69 meters, which was the second-best throw in the country this year and broke her old personal best by nearly 10 feet.
Carter described the moment her final results were announced as a powerful one.
“I know my first couple throws before that were not great. When I threw 60 meters, I just knew it felt different. I didn’t really know far it went because you couldn’t really see into the field, but when I heard the words ‘Six-zero-six-nine’ I was honestly in shock,” Carter said. “My teammates were hugging me and screaming. It was a fun moment, but it was just emotional because of the long year we had and how COVID made things really difficult. It was just honestly a blessing to throw that far.”
The strong showing at LSU was one of the major accomplishments for Carter, who won four javelin meets this season to give herself 20 during her Auburn career. She closed the season with her third trip to NCAAs, and although she didn’t replicate her second-place finish from 2019 she was pleased with the final results.
Carter has now turned her attention toward the Olympic Trials, where she knows the competition will be fierce. She explained the Olympic standard is a 64-meter throw, and while reaching that mark will require another personal record the name of the game is a top-three finish.
Carter has taken on plenty of challenges while at Auburn, including earning a scholarship after being a walk-on and overcoming setbacks due to her knee injury. Those issues have hardly slowed Carter down on her way to becoming one of the most decorated javelin throwers in program history.
Now, Carter is hoping to reward all who have cheered her on by taking her talents to a worldwide stage.
“Being an Auburn Tiger is everything,” Carter said. “It’s my backyard. I grew up in Beauregard playing softball and high-jumping and doing other events in track and field. Being an Auburn Tiger, it really has been a special experience with not only your athletic community behind you and your school but your actual community right down the road supporting you.
“It’s been everything. Everyone’s faith in me has been tremendous in their support. It really has meant a lot.”