Beauregard alum Kylee Carter begins preparations for upcoming Olympic Trials

Carter’s would-be senior season in 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving her with the decision to end her collegiate career prematurely or come back for one more go. Carter, who missed the 2017-18 season due to a torn ACL, was ultimately swayed by the Auburn coaching staff and the fact she was close to earning a master’s degree in exercise science.

In Carter’s opinion, her decision paid off when the Tigers competed in the LSU Alumni Gold Invitational in late April in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The senior had a day to remember by setting a new school record with a throw of 60.69 meters, which was the second-best throw in the country this year and broke her old personal best by nearly 10 feet.

Carter described the moment her final results were announced as a powerful one.

“I know my first couple throws before that were not great. When I threw 60 meters, I just knew it felt different. I didn’t really know far it went because you couldn’t really see into the field, but when I heard the words ‘Six-zero-six-nine’ I was honestly in shock,” Carter said. “My teammates were hugging me and screaming. It was a fun moment, but it was just emotional because of the long year we had and how COVID made things really difficult. It was just honestly a blessing to throw that far.”