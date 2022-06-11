BEHIND ENEMY LINES: Auburn baseball at Oregon State

Auburn baseball heads to Corvallis, Ore., for what is one of the biggest opportunities in the program’s history — and what is the first-ever meeting between Auburn and Oregon State.

To better know the Beavers, we reached out to Les Gehrett, sports editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Here’s how he answered our questions before the big weekend series:

What’s been the recipe to success for this year’s Oregon State team?

Oregon State does everything well — pitching, hitting and fielding. The Beavers were third in the Pac-12 Conference in batting average (.298) and led the conference in on-base percentage (.410). Oregon State pitchers were third in ERA (4.19). Coach Mitch Canham really emphasized reducing free bases this season and the pitching staff delivered on that, issuing a conference-low 2.84 walks per game. The Beavers also led the Pac-12 in fielding percentage (.982). Except on rare occasions, this is not a team that gives games away.

Cooper Hjerpe is clearly pretty good on the mound. What makes him good? And how do you see Auburn matching up with him?Hjerpe is a tall (6-foot-3) lefty with a little bit of an unusual throwing motion. You would probably describe it as a ¾ slot. He is consistently in the low 90s and can hit the mid-90s at key moments. Hjerpe has a good slider and when that pitch is working he can be extremely effective. But he is also very competitive and adaptable and has pushed through on days when he couldn’t locate his slider.

Kentucky’s Mason Hazelwood is a tall lefty and he had a successful outing against Auburn late in the season. I’m sure Oregon State looked at that game but I have no idea if there is anything useful Hjerpe can take from that. There is no question he will compete and we’ll just have to wait until Saturday night to see how the matchup goes.

Pac-12 Player of the Year Jacob Melton seems to be OSU’s standout at the plate. What has made him a successful hitter?

Melton is a tall lefty with a classic swing. He hits for average (.360) and power (.668 slugging percentage). He doesn’t walk as regularly as some of his teammates. Melton uses the whole field and the two-run homer he hit in the regional final against Vanderbilt went to left center. He has great speed down the line and puts pressure on infielders to handle the ball cleanly and make a quick throw. If a fielder double-clutches a throw, Melton will make it a close call.

Beyond Melton, who in Oregon State’s lineup should Auburn be worried about most?

Melton was the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, but I’m not sure his teammates would say he is the best hitter on the team. I suspect they would name first baseman Garret Forrester. He is the most disciplined hitter on the team and has more walks (60) than strikeouts (43) this season. Forrester was second in the conference in on-base percentage (.486) trailing only teammate Justin Boyd (.488). Forrester has also been playing his best late in the season. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 tournament and was named to the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team.

There was a lot of talk at the Auburn Regional about the impact of the environment/fan involvement at Plainsman Park. How would you describe the environment at Goss Stadium? How big of a factor will it be this weekend?

The Oregon State baseball program receives tremendous support. There should be about 4,000 fans at each game. Very little of the seating is along the outfield fence, so the fans are right on top of the action and they make a lot of noise. Oregon State fans are fiercely supportive of the home team, but they will also show appreciation for outstanding performances by opponents. It is a great environment for college baseball and the fans will give the Beavers every advantage possible.

What are the biggest x-factors for the Beavers? What needs to happen for them in order to advance to Omaha?

Oregon State has been carried offensively this season by its depth at the top of the order. Melton, Forrester and Boyd have had great seasons, as have outfielder Wade Meckler, second baseman Travis Bazzana and catcher Gavin Logan. There were stretches where there wasn’t a lot of production from the bottom third of the order. But at the Corvallis Regional, those hitters were fantastic. In the final game of the regional, Kyle Dernedde had three hits and three RBIs, Jake Dukart had two hits, and Matthew Gretler hit the game-winning home run. If the Beavers get production throughout the lineup in the Super Regional they will like their chances.

What’s your prediction for the weekend, and why?

Auburn is obviously an offensive juggernaut. Averaging 17 runs a game in an NCAA regional is extremely impressive. Oregon State can also score runs, so this might be a high-scoring Super Regional. Unfortunately, the weather this weekend is going to live up to Oregon’s reputation. The forecast calls for rain with a high in the upper 60s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday. Cold, wet air might take some of the edge off these offenses. I expect the series to go the distance and come down to which bullpen performs best on Monday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.