'Behind the eight ball': Auburn defense still seeking answers with one game to go

Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant didn’t know how to answer the question.
Following the Tigers’ 31-20 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday – a game in which the Tigers allowed 509 yards, four touchdowns and seven third-down conversions on 11 attempts – Bryant was asked if he’d ever seen such a poor defensive showing from the Tigers, especially at home.
The senior has been a part of plenty of ups and downs over the years, but his reaction after considering the question was telling.
Bryant took his time with his response as he thought over what he and his fellow defenders had just endured. Then he explained what Auburn just went through in Jordan-Hare Stadium – which left the Tigers with their first loss in their last seven home games – stood out unfavorably among the rest.
“This is the only year. I can’t even say previous years. I can only say this year to be honest,” Bryant said. “What other game did we struggle in at home? I have never seen this much movement and progress on the offense this year than I ever did [before].”
Bryant’s straightforward answer summed up Auburn’s situation with one game left in the regular season. The Tigers’ defense has been a major issue in 2020, and against No. 5 Texas A&M some of the more prevalent recurring issues from the entire fall led to another Auburn loss.
Now, the Tigers are trying to piece together what went wrong as they look toward the future.
When asked about how small the margin of error was against the Aggies, Bryant again reiterated how different this season is compared to years past.
“I’m not going to lie, I’m not accustomed to—I’m not accustomed to things like that. I’m so used to guys like Derrick [Brown] and Marlon [Davidson] being beside me, so when you get in situations like that, you always kind of know the outcome—like, you said, you just can’t have those,” Bryant said. “We had a couple mental errors in there, guys just not fitting their gaps, but like I said, the room for the margin of error is just real small, and we just couldn’t execute.”
The most-glaring issue for Auburn against Texas A&M was the team’s run defense, or lack thereof.
The Tigers entered Saturday 10th in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game, but the unit struggled even more than usual and surrendered 313 rushing yards, Auburn’s most-allowed rushing yards since Mississippi State in 2018. The Aggies 6.7 yards-per-carry average continued a three-game streak in which Auburn has given up at least 5.3 yards per carry, and Texas A&M’s mark stands as the highest allowed by the Tigers since LSU in September 2016.
Texas A&M entered the game with running back Isaiah Spiller, who stood second in the SEC in rushing yards per game, along with an experienced offensive line anchored by four seniors. When asked about the deciding factor Saturday, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn bluntly said the Tigers couldn’t stop the run.
Auburn safety Jordyn Peters said the Aggies’ success on the ground put tremendous pressure on the defense, particularly since stopping opponent’s rushing attacks is generally a key part of the Tigers’ attack.
“When they're busting out runs like that, it's a red flag of course if we pride ourselves on run defense initially,” Peters said. “We also pride ourselves on adversity, so when that's happening, shoot, buckle up and let's go. It's war time. Time to come on and see what we got, you know? Like I said before, a couple plays didn't go our way.”
Peters also discussed the Tigers’ third-down issues, which like stopping the run has consistently been a problem this season.
Auburn was already dead-last in the SEC after allowing opponents to convert on 53.8 percent of their third-down attempts, and the numbers only went up Saturday. The Aggies didn’t have many third downs – the 11 Texas A&M faced were the second-fewest the Tigers have forced behind the Iron Bowl – but they converted the ones they did on a regular basis, ending the game with a 64 percent conversion rate.
Those third-down problems for the Tigers cost them dearly down the stretch.
On Texas A&M’s last full drive, it faced third down twice – a third-and-9 and a third-and-4 – and gained a total of 20 yards on the two plays. As a result of the conversions, the Aggies took a little over five-and-a-half minutes off the clock, forced Auburn to use all three timeouts and essentially ended the game by setting up kicker Seth Small for a 32-yard field goal that made it an 11-point game late in the fourth quarter.
“[Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is] a running quarterback, so there was a couple times where I’d get him—I’d come off the edge and get him to step up or something, and he’d take off and run. … When he sees things like that, he’s going to take advantage,” Bryant said. “I’m not going to lie, just me being here four years, before the play happens, I try to tell my D-tackles or my guys beside me what’s going to happen before it happens. It actually happens, and we’re behind the eight ball.”
Auburn knew its defense would be a work-in-progress after losing so much production from the 2019 team, but there’s been too much work and too little progress through nine games. The situation has been particularly hard to ignore in the Tigers’ games against top-five teams, as the unit gave up 100 total points in losses to Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M.
Peters, Bryant and the rest of the defense are still eager to course correct before the season comes to a close. For Bryant, the message to his teammates was to not let up in the meantime.
“Just keep fighting. Don’t clock out. Play for the seniors. Play for the guys that have been here for three or four years. Play for the guys that have put their heart, sweat and tears into being able to set themselves up for the next level,” Bryant said. “I had to do the same thing for the guys that were before me. That would be my message to my teammates, just continue to play for your brothers, play for the seniors.
“They chose to come here, and it may be the guy you picked to be your leader. Just continue to play for your brother.”
