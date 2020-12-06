'Behind the eight ball': Auburn defense still seeking answers with one game to go

“[Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is] a running quarterback, so there was a couple times where I’d get him—I’d come off the edge and get him to step up or something, and he’d take off and run. … When he sees things like that, he’s going to take advantage,” Bryant said. “I’m not going to lie, just me being here four years, before the play happens, I try to tell my D-tackles or my guys beside me what’s going to happen before it happens. It actually happens, and we’re behind the eight ball.”

Auburn knew its defense would be a work-in-progress after losing so much production from the 2019 team, but there’s been too much work and too little progress through nine games. The situation has been particularly hard to ignore in the Tigers’ games against top-five teams, as the unit gave up 100 total points in losses to Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Peters, Bryant and the rest of the defense are still eager to course correct before the season comes to a close. For Bryant, the message to his teammates was to not let up in the meantime.