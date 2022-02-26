'Believed in him': Pearl's message to Zep Jasper fuels big game

The key to Zep Jasper’s hot-shooting performance against Ole Miss was a text message from Bruce Pearl.

The Auburn men’s basketball head coach reached out to his point guard around two days before Wednesday’s game telling Jasper that he needed to be more aggressive and look for his shot.

“I think that he’s just such an unselfish kid that it actually took that conversation, because he was deferring so much and afraid to miss or afraid to make a mistake,” Pearl said. “And that’s just not how you can play the game.”

Jasper’s usually not asked to score, so the defense doesn’t focus in on him as much when the Tigers are on offense.

And against Ole Miss with Pearl’s message in mind, Jasper took advantage on the offensive end.

“They don’t key on me to look to take a shot, so I think that him texting me, that was a key aspect in tonight’s game,” Jasper said postgame.

The senior guard finished the game with a season-high 15 points and was 4-for-5 from 3-point range. His 15 points were not just a season-high for him, but he along with Jabari Smith led the Tigers in scoring against the Rebels.