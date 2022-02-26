'Believed in him': Pearl's message to Zep Jasper fuels big game

The key to Zep Jasper’s hot-shooting performance against Ole Miss was a text message from Bruce Pearl.
The Auburn men’s basketball head coach reached out to his point guard around two days before Wednesday’s game telling Jasper that he needed to be more aggressive and look for his shot.
“I think that he’s just such an unselfish kid that it actually took that conversation, because he was deferring so much and afraid to miss or afraid to make a mistake,” Pearl said. “And that’s just not how you can play the game.”
Jasper’s usually not asked to score, so the defense doesn’t focus in on him as much when the Tigers are on offense.
And against Ole Miss with Pearl’s message in mind, Jasper took advantage on the offensive end.
“They don’t key on me to look to take a shot, so I think that him texting me, that was a key aspect in tonight’s game,” Jasper said postgame.
The senior guard finished the game with a season-high 15 points and was 4-for-5 from 3-point range. His 15 points were not just a season-high for him, but he along with Jabari Smith led the Tigers in scoring against the Rebels.
“He’s so confident defensively, I just wanted him to know that I believed in him offensively,” Pearl said. “I think we would be better for it. And we were. And, look, Zep made the shots. Zep made the plays. He’s played well against Ole Miss twice. He played really well against them there, too.”
Jasper dropped eight points in the first half before following it up with seven in the second half.
“Well, first half I thought I felt it,” Jasper said of his shooting performance. “I thought I could get it going tonight, and my shot was falling, so I just—you know—went along with the game and went from there.”
For Pearl, seeing his starting point guard get it rolling especially with him wanting the team as a whole to get more consistent on offense and execute better was an encouraging sign.
With the SEC regular season wrapping up and Auburn holding on to a one-game lead, Pearl hopes that Jasper can keep up it going on offense down the stretch and beyond.
No. 3 Auburn’s next game is Saturday on the road against No. 17 Tennessee.
“Well, it certainly gives us a greater balance,” Pearl said. “It certainly changes our ball-screen offense. You got to guard him behind that ball screen, and that was important, so it definitely makes us harder to guard and takes a little pressure off of everybody.”