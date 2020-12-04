'Belong with the big dogs': Auburn looks to play spoiler against Texas A&M

The Auburn Tigers’ mentality entering this week’s SEC West showdown with Texas A&M is if first you don’t succeed, try again.

Auburn had a chance to knock off a College Football Playoff contender last week against No. 1 Alabama, but the Crimson Tide prevailed 42-13. Now, the Tigers look for better success against No. 5 Texas A&M, which is knocking on the door for the playoff with virtually no margin of error.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn’s team isn’t used to having SEC games after the Iron Bowl, let alone matchups with one of the top-ranked teams in the country. Despite the unusual circumstances, Malzahn sees the game after the loss to the Crimson Tide as a chance for the Tigers to prove themselves.

“Obviously we came off a tough loss. The unique thing is we got a top-five team coming in. We got a chance to redeem ourselves, so that's different. That should be a positive this week compared to your normal seasons,” Malzahn said. “That's the way we’ve got to look at it, and that will be a big key for our guys to get ready to play a really, really big game at home. [Texas A&M is the] highest-ranked team we'll play at home all year.”

Auburn redshirt freshman defensive lineman Colby Wooden issued the same mindset as his head coach when discussing the Aggies.