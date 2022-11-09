 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU FOOTBALL

‘Best fans in college football’: Auburn announces sellout for Texas A&M game

  • Updated
  • 0
FTBL: FOOTBALL

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams gets the team hyped up during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

New Auburn athletics director John Cohen was introduced Tuesday at a press conference at the Auburn athletics complex.

Cadillac Williams' first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium as Auburn's interim head coach will be a sellout.

Auburn football announced Wednesday that this weekend's game against Texas A&M was sold out, meaning 87,000-plus will be in attendance for Williams' first home SEC game as the Tigers' interim.

"We have the best fans in college football," Williams said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "I know they'll bring the energy and passion."

The game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network, sees Auburn as a two-point favorite, according to Sportsline.

The Aggies have lost five straight, falling to Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida in that order, and are coming off a week in which they battled a team-wide illness.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference that he doesn't anticipate the flu being a significant issue this week.

People are also reading…

On Monday, Williams said he had yet to think about what it would be like to run out of the tunnel into Jordan-Hare as his alma mater's head coach.

“It’s Monday so I’m going to hold it together," Williams said. "You can’t make this up. Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to feel. I do know I have a job to do, to get this team ready to play and get these guys prepared and lead these guys.

"I know I can’t make this about me, but I am going to sit in the moment. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m excited for that moment and honor.”

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert