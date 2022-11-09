‘Best fans in college football’: Auburn announces sellout for Texas A&M game

Cadillac Williams' first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium as Auburn's interim head coach will be a sellout.

Auburn football announced Wednesday that this weekend's game against Texas A&M was sold out, meaning 87,000-plus will be in attendance for Williams' first home SEC game as the Tigers' interim.

"We have the best fans in college football," Williams said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. "I know they'll bring the energy and passion."

The game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network, sees Auburn as a two-point favorite, according to Sportsline.

The Aggies have lost five straight, falling to Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida in that order, and are coming off a week in which they battled a team-wide illness.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference that he doesn't anticipate the flu being a significant issue this week.

On Monday, Williams said he had yet to think about what it would be like to run out of the tunnel into Jordan-Hare as his alma mater's head coach.

“It’s Monday so I’m going to hold it together," Williams said. "You can’t make this up. Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to feel. I do know I have a job to do, to get this team ready to play and get these guys prepared and lead these guys.

"I know I can’t make this about me, but I am going to sit in the moment. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m excited for that moment and honor.”