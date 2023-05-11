AJ Kehoe remembered an important conversation between him and Will Cannon with a two-line exchange.

Kehoe, the head baseball coach at Central-Phenix City High School, was helping Cannon assess his options after a spectacular senior season. In 54⅓ innings, Cannon had logged 78 strikeouts and a 2.19 ERA on the mound for the Red Devils. He’d also committed to Georgia State, his lone Division I offer, in the thick of a pandemic prior to that season.

Now, Cannon wondered if his talents could take him even further.

“Do you think I could pitch in the SEC?” Kehoe recalled Cannon, then a high school senior, saying.

“I think pitch anywhere you want to,” Kehoe replied.

So, Cannon backed off his pledge to the Panthers in June 2021. Later that month, he committed to play baseball at Northwest Florida State College, a junior college program that’s produced more than two dozen MLB Draft picks in the past two decades.

“The one thing that I always learned was you always have to bet on yourself,” Cannon told the Opelika-Auburn News. “If you don’t do that in life, you’re probably not going to get very far.”

That bet paid off. Cannon now finds himself pitching not only at the highest level of college baseball in the Southeastern Conference. And he’s doing it for the school up the road from his native Phenix City — the school he grew up cheering for in Auburn.

WILL CANNON'S 2023 SEASON 2-1 record (18 appearances); 39 2/3 innings pitched; 45 hits allowed; 21 earned runs; 191 batters faced; 38 strikeouts; 26 walks allowed; .292 opponent batting average; 4.76 ERA

Cannon has seen himself in virtually every role on the mound this season, making starts and long relief appearances. But as Auburn’s pitching staff has come into form, Cannon finds himself appearing in a closer role he’s grown to love as a college pitcher.

“When he toes the rubber, that competitive side really comes out on him,” Kehoe said. “He loves the big moment. He doesn’t shy away from it at all, and (he) wants the ball in his hand, man.”

The 6-foot-1 right-hander made 14 appearances in Northwest Florida, making only one start. He posted a 3.10 ERA and .213 opponent batting average in 29 innings while striking out 30 batters.

“He wasn’t the world’s best pitcher,” Mike Wood, Northwest Florida assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, said. “He didn’t have the world’s greatest stuff, but in terms of his competitiveness and his willingness to compete every day, he never shied away from it.”

That stuck out to Wood before Cannon had even stepped onto campus in Niceville, Florida, watching him pitch in Atlanta as a high-schooler.

“He loved pitching in front of a bunch of scouts, and schools, and all that,” Wood said. “Sometimes guys get all nervous when they see a bunch of radar guns out there, and to Will, that’s why it’s no shock that he’s successful now at Auburn, because he’s in an SEC program on one of the biggest stages in amateur baseball.”

For Cannon to see his dreams realized at the SEC level was one thing, but to see them realized at Auburn has been another. Growing up less than an hour away, he was from a family that bled navy and orange.

It made it that much more surreal when he got a call from Auburn assistant Karl Nonemaker in January 2022, offering him a spot with the program.

Cannon’s desire to compete, and do so at the highest level, is something on which he said he prides himself. It’s been visible to his coaches at every level to this point, including Auburn head coach Butch Thompson.

“He’s just brought a competitive spirit immediately,” Thompson said, “and that’s kind of guided him.”

The example Thompson pointed to was Cannon’s relief appearance in Game Two of last weekend’s series against then-No. 1 LSU. Cannon commanded the final three innings for the Tigers in a 63-pitch outing. With a two-run lead in the final frame, he struck out the side, in spite of allowing two baserunners.

What Thompson noted in particular was Cannon’s final pitch of the game, which came against a hitter who represented the go-ahead run.

“For him to throw another fastball (with a) full count there, but take a little bit off, it’s starting to show me maybe an additional level outside of (him) just having a good arm and having a great competitive spirit,” Thompson said. “Now, hopefully, all these appearances and outings and experience that he’s gaining in our uniform and in our league is really starting to make a difference for him, because I thought that was an amazing gamesmanship piece that was a new level of understanding the game by this experience he’s gotten.

“For him to be able to present that and execute in the magnitude of the last pitch of a ball game, I’ve got to claim that. I’ve got to call that out, because that, to us, is a big deal and a huge sign of growth.”