Big bats return for Auburn softball as Tigers travel to take on Kentucky

For sophomore Denver Bryant, it’s fun no matter who’s hitting the ball.

No matter who it is in the batting order swinging big and hitting balls over the fence, it all means one thing: The big bats are back for Auburn softball.

“It’s super fun,” Bryant said with a smile on her face. “When they hit a homerun it’s the best — Bri, Jessie, anybody.”

The No. 18 Tigers hope to bring the new momentum at the plate to Lexington when they face No. 13 Kentucky this weekend.

The three-game series will run Friday through Sunday. Friday’s game will begin at 5 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Auburn softball has already doubled its number of total home runs from last season. The Tigers hit 22 home runs last season, as the team struggled as one of the worst hitting teams in the SEC, but this season Auburn has seen 45 homers go over the fence.

The difference is two-fold: First, Auburn brought new power to the plate through recruiting. While last year’s signing class featured pitching stars Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe, this year’s signing class brought in more hitters.

Those teammates Bryant mentioned, Bri and Jessie, are freshmen: Bri Ellis and Jessie Blaine. They’ve hit nine and five home runs, respectively.

“We had two back-to-back really good recruiting classes,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said. “That freshman class, we really got some power in that class and we’re trying to hit line drives and they are turning into home runs, and we will take those.”

The other difference: The weight room, Dean said.

“Our kids are a lot stronger, and they are maintaining that strength, and some are still increasing in that strength but that’s the biggest difference,” Dean said.

Bryant has accounted for six of those 45 home runs this season. She agrees with Dean that training has been the key to success for everyone on the team.

“It has made a big difference,” Bryant said. “Last year we weren’t squatting our body weight or benching our body weight, but this year everybody has gotten very, very, very strong.”

Auburn will look to flex that muscle this weekend against Kentucky.

“They’re a good team. They have a lot of returners from a good team last year,” Dean said. “They are a very good hitting team, they have deep pitching, they’re athletic and they have power,” Dean added.

Bryant feels prepared for the top-25 matchup. She has been doing her best to prepare the newcomers for their first SEC series on the road. Her main reminder for this weekend? Just breathe.

“I just tell them to breathe. As long as we’ve got each other’s back there’s nothing you should worry about,” Bryant said.

“I feel pretty great about going into it. I feel like my teammates are ready, we are doing everything we need to be doing.”

Saturday’s game starts at noon and will air on the SEC Network. The finale of the series, Sunday starts at noon and will be available to stream on SEC Network +.