Big dance bound: Auburn gymnastics earns NCAA Regional berth

Auburn’s bizzaro season couldn’t have led the team anywhere else. The Tigers are going to Tuscaloosa.
The Auburn gymnastics team is headed to the postseason, earning a national seed for the NCAA Regionals in April — and, after a topsy-turvy season in a pandemic, they’re of course bracketed with archrival Alabama.
Auburn earned a bid to the national championship tournament as the No. 15 overall seed, and will compete April 2 in the second round of regionals in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn will be paired with second-seeded Oklahoma, at-large entry Missouri, and the head-to-head winner of Eastern Michigan and Maryland from the opening round.
Postseason berths were granted before the national tournament selection show on Monday afternoon.
This will mark the first time since 2011 that Auburn’s competed in dreaded territory at a regional hosted by rival Alabama.
“That’s definitely going to be tough, but we can handle it,” Auburn junior Derrian Gobourne said, never blinking from a challenge. “We’re a tough team, and I think that it’s just going to be exciting.
“We’re going to take any anxiety or fear and we’re just going to turn it into excitement.”
Auburn will look to survive as one of the two teams from that quad to advance to the tournament’s round of 16 on April 3.
In the other half of the regional bracket, No. 7 Alabama faces No. 10 Arkansas plus Iowa and Iowa State. The top two teams from each quad will advance to the regional finals, and the top two teams from each of the four regional finals taking place across the country will advance to the national championship meet in Texas.
“It’s very exciting to be able to go to regionals,” Gobourne said, thinking back to a year ago when the initial spread of COVID-19 canceled the postseason. “We didn’t get that chance last year, and this is a very, very talented team. So I’m very excited.
“You never know what could happen.”
Alabama won the SEC Championship meet over the weekend in Huntsville, where Florida ace Trinity Thomas was limited. Oklahoma finished second at the Big 12 Championship meet. Arkansas was Auburn’s last head-to-head opponent at the end of the regular season, besting the Tigers in Auburn Arena in Auburn’s home finale.
Auburn has not beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa since 1980 — but the Tigers know they only have to find their way into the top two on any given night in the postseason to survive and advance.
“I think, this young team, it’ll be good that we’ve been there before and that it’s not a brutal travel schedule for us — however, it is the toughest regional in the country,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.
“In a year that we didn’t know if we’d have another practice or another meet, it’s pretty amazing that we got to this point and we’re going to be able to compete for the chance to move on in a sudden death tournament,” he went on.
Auburn competed against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 22.
The Tigers return as a much more experienced team now at the end of the season — now just focused on throwing their best stuff and seeing how far it will take them.
“Anything can happen,” Graba said. “You’ve got to show up. You’ve got to bring your A-game mentally and physically. We’ve proven that we can beat teams in this league. We’ve proven we can compete with anybody in the country.
“Now you have to do it when the pressure is on.”