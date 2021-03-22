Big dance bound: Auburn gymnastics earns NCAA Regional berth

In the other half of the regional bracket, No. 7 Alabama faces No. 10 Arkansas plus Iowa and Iowa State. The top two teams from each quad will advance to the regional finals, and the top two teams from each of the four regional finals taking place across the country will advance to the national championship meet in Texas.

“It’s very exciting to be able to go to regionals,” Gobourne said, thinking back to a year ago when the initial spread of COVID-19 canceled the postseason. “We didn’t get that chance last year, and this is a very, very talented team. So I’m very excited.

“You never know what could happen.”

Alabama won the SEC Championship meet over the weekend in Huntsville, where Florida ace Trinity Thomas was limited. Oklahoma finished second at the Big 12 Championship meet. Arkansas was Auburn’s last head-to-head opponent at the end of the regular season, besting the Tigers in Auburn Arena in Auburn’s home finale.

Auburn has not beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa since 1980 — but the Tigers know they only have to find their way into the top two on any given night in the postseason to survive and advance.