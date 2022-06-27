Big debut down under: Auburn’s Thompson shines in first game in Australia

Unique Thompson is showing out in the Outback.

Thompson scored 38 points and pulled down 10 rebounds on Saturday in her first game with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits in Australia.

The professional team in NBL1 announced on Thursday that the former Auburn standout had signed with the team. Two days later, she made an instant impact in a 92-87 win for the Bandits.

“I had my first 38 and 10 game. I think I’ll stay an Aussie forever,” Thompson joked on Twitter.

Thompson is back in the professional ranks after being one of the last cuts made by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA preseason. It was her second time narrowly missing the final roster for a WNBA team. She was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to add Unique to the player group for the second half of the season,” Bandits coach Matt Paps said in a statement on social media. “This has been on the cards for months and have just been waiting for all the stars to line up for us to be able to bring in a player of Unique’s caliber.”

On Albury-Wodonga, Thompson will be teaming up with Australian star player Lauren Jackson, a 41-year-old three-time WNBA MVP who came out of retirement in April to play for the Bandits.

Thompson is one of Auburn’s all-time greats. She broke Auburn’s all-time career double-doubles record and set Auburn’s all-time career rebounding record. Last summer she became the first Auburn player since 2009 drafted into the WNBA.

The WNBA is home to only 12 teams, and roster spots are precious. After Thompson missed the Fever’s final roster, she spent last winter playing professionally in Russia. She averaged 12.3 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game with Sparta&K in Vidnoje, Russia, on the outskirts of Moscow. She played for the Wings in preseason games earlier this summer and was cut just days before the season opener as Dallas made its final roster cuts.

With plenty to prove, Thompson went big in her first game in Australia.

