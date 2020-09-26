‘Big difference’: Auburn enjoys first gameday of pandemic play

Auburn has not yet announced how general seating tickets will be distributed in future games. With no tailgating, no Tiger Walk and no pre-game eagle flight for the first game as the school practices caution, only students and those invited by teams like players’ parents were admitted in the first game.

“It was huge to be out there with our teammates again in Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said.

“I was really pleased with the crowd and the intensity that we played with,” he added.

In that fourth quarter, Auburn turned a two-point game into a comfortable win, stretching a 15-13 fourth-quarter lead into a 16-point victory, all while the fans roared.

“I wasn’t really a big difference because we have the best fans in the nation, so we knew they were going to be as loud as possible,” Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary said. “It doesn’t matter how many people are out there. It still felt like a real football game. They were still yelling and cheering … I loved it.”

The players, of course, were thrilled to play their part.