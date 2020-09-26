‘Big difference’: Auburn enjoys first gameday of pandemic play

When the Auburn football players looked up to the stands Saturday, they saw the sights of a gameday unlike any other to ever hit the Plains. The students were spread out all around the stadium, all with masks and all positioned in separated sections.
But with their ears, the Tigers only heard the familiar sounds of gameday.
And between the whistles, it only felt like football.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn thanked the fans after the team’s 29-13 win over Kentucky on Saturday, after those supporters monitored social distancing and only filled Jordan-Hare Stadium to about 20 percent capacity as Auburn adjusted to pandemic play.
Only current Auburn students were permitted in the general seating section. Tailgating was barred from the university to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and in the hours after the game campus cleared out and was quiet.
But during the game, Auburn cherished its home-field advantage, and students enjoyed their experience in the new normal.
“I really want to give a shoutout to our students,” Malzahn said shortly after the win. “It was extremely loud, specifically in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t really know what to expect, but they made a big difference.”
Auburn has not yet announced how general seating tickets will be distributed in future games. With no tailgating, no Tiger Walk and no pre-game eagle flight for the first game as the school practices caution, only students and those invited by teams like players’ parents were admitted in the first game.
“It was huge to be out there with our teammates again in Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said.
“I was really pleased with the crowd and the intensity that we played with,” he added.
In that fourth quarter, Auburn turned a two-point game into a comfortable win, stretching a 15-13 fourth-quarter lead into a 16-point victory, all while the fans roared.
“I wasn’t really a big difference because we have the best fans in the nation, so we knew they were going to be as loud as possible,” Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary said. “It doesn’t matter how many people are out there. It still felt like a real football game. They were still yelling and cheering … I loved it.”
The players, of course, were thrilled to play their part.
“Man, it feels great to be back with my brothers playing on this field and playing the game we love, because I know at the end of the day not everybody’s got this opportunity that we have now,” Auburn safety Smoke Monday said. “For us to have this opportunity is big, and I feel like our team seized the moment today.
“We had so much fun out there playing with each other.”
