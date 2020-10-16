Big-play J.J.: Onlookers ‘always amazed’ by Auburn freshman’s unconventional athleticism

If there was ever a drive that encapsulated how many different ways Pegues could beat you, it came in Oxford’s state title game against Oak Grove last December.

With Oxford trailing by one score in the fourth quarter and stuck on its own 1-yard line, quarterback John Meagher spotted Pegues, who was out wide, in single coverage and fired downfield in his direction. Pegues made a full extension and dove after the football, successfully reeling it in for about a 40-yard gain. On the next play, Pegues lined up at tight end and delivered a crucial block, which sprang the Oxford running back for a big run into Oak Grove territory.

Pegues finished the drive off in style a few plays later with his second touchdown reception then threw a pass from the Wildcat formation for the two-point conversion. As if that wasn’t enough, he sealed the deal at the end of the game with a fourth-down sack to secure Oxford’s first-ever state title.

“It was a several-play sequence of him doing different things that he can do lining up at different places and doing all of it really, really well,” Cutcliffe said. “He's a unique athlete, there's no doubt about it. To be as big as he is, to be as skilled as he is and to be able to do so many different things, I've never been around anybody like that.”

Call it what you want