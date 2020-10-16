Big-play J.J.: Onlookers ‘always amazed’ by Auburn freshman’s unconventional athleticism

During the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Arkansas, Auburn tight end J.J. Pegues — a hulking 6-foot-2, 300-pound true freshman — lined up behind center and did something his head coach had never seen before.
Pegues entered the game as Auburn’s quarterback in the Wildcat formation and sent teammate Anthony Schwartz in motion from left to right before taking the snap himself. He tucked the ball and ran forward before reaching his right tackle, at which point he hit an Arkansas defender with a spin move so crisp and well-timed it took all onlookers by surprise.
Pegues wasn’t done there, either.
With room to run to his right, Pegues raced up the sideline toward the first-down marker. A Razorback dove toward him to attempt a tackle, at which point Pegues hurdled him and came crashing down to end a hard-earned 11-yard run.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn knew that Pegues’ athleticism was extraordinary from the time the Tigers began recruiting the Oxford, Miss. native. Still, the full range of ability that Pegues put on display in the span of about five seconds demonstrated what truly sets Pegues apart.
“You know, I haven’t (seen something like that). Of course, I haven’t coached many 300-pound skill guys, either. He’s got a special skill set. We knew that when we recruited him,” Malzahn said. “He’s a very versatile guy, and I think you can see his role expand throughout the season.”
‘A unique athlete’
Oxford High School head coach Chris Cutcliffe doesn’t remember who put Pegues at quarterback for the first time, but he knows the logic came courtesy the first lesson in coaching: get your best player the football.
Pegues was on Oxford’s freshman team in 2016, and while tight end was his primary position the coaches also played him at wide receiver, running back and quarterback. It didn’t take long for the ninth grader to impress the coaches enough to move him to varsity, and after spending the rest of his freshman year playing tight end, Cutcliffe and his coaches got creative.
Pegues became a do-it-all player all over the field by his sophomore year, which included playing on the defensive line and on special teams as well. Cutcliffe explained that Pegues turned heads all the time while at Oxford, whether it was on the football field or on the hardwood for the Chargers.
“It's definitely unique, to be a guy that's built like he's built. His ball skills are incredible. His agility and his balance, to be a guy his size, is something that, again, I've never seen anybody else with that combination that he has before,” Cutcliffe said. “It was really evident watching him play basketball and watching him handle the ball. He was a great perimeter shooter and a great 3-point shooter on the basketball court for a guy his size. People were always amazed by that, too. You could just see it in so many different areas when he was in high school.”
If there was ever a drive that encapsulated how many different ways Pegues could beat you, it came in Oxford’s state title game against Oak Grove last December.
With Oxford trailing by one score in the fourth quarter and stuck on its own 1-yard line, quarterback John Meagher spotted Pegues, who was out wide, in single coverage and fired downfield in his direction. Pegues made a full extension and dove after the football, successfully reeling it in for about a 40-yard gain. On the next play, Pegues lined up at tight end and delivered a crucial block, which sprang the Oxford running back for a big run into Oak Grove territory.
Pegues finished the drive off in style a few plays later with his second touchdown reception then threw a pass from the Wildcat formation for the two-point conversion. As if that wasn’t enough, he sealed the deal at the end of the game with a fourth-down sack to secure Oxford’s first-ever state title.
“It was a several-play sequence of him doing different things that he can do lining up at different places and doing all of it really, really well,” Cutcliffe said. “He's a unique athlete, there's no doubt about it. To be as big as he is, to be as skilled as he is and to be able to do so many different things, I've never been around anybody like that.”
Call it what you want
Pegues had scholarship offers from several premier programs, but ultimately Auburn won him over by the relationships he built with the coaches and how he could see himself fitting into the offense.
That fit has included putting Pegues behind center, a trend that started in the Georgia game when the true freshman took two carries for four yards. It really took off against Arkansas, leading Malzahn to imply that Pegues could get more involved going forward.
After Pegues’ big play Saturday, social media users offered different names for Auburn’s new Wildcat package, including “Pegasus” — a play on Pegues’ last name — and “Ham Newton.” Malzahn playfully refused to share the actual package name, while wide receiver Seth Williams said there really wasn’t a name for it at all.
Auburn safety Smoke Monday has seen Pegues’ rare ability up close in practice throughout fall camp and now a few times on Saturday. Monday couldn’t offer up a name for the formation, either, but that was of little concern to him.
“I don't know what they call it, but it works,” Monday said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!