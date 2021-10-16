Big plays in the second half push Auburn past No. 17 Arkansas

“Before we got into that drive, that was a goal that we had: to keep them backed up and cause a turnover,” said Hall, who had six tackles and one sack in the victory. “When that opportunity presented itself, I think I took complete advantage of it.”

Harris’ heads-up play pushed Auburn ahead 21-17 with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ defensive touchdown was a much-needed boost in a second half that started with two three-and-outs by the Auburn offense. Fortunately for the Tigers, they gambled and reaped the rewards on the third drive.

Following a big fourth-down stop forced by the Auburn defense, the Tigers took a shot downfield that worked to perfection. Nix got the first-down snap and fired deep to speedster receiver Robertson, who caught Nix’s pass in stride and was gone for a 71-yard strike.

The Arkansas crowd nearly went silent as Robertson celebrated and the Tigers took a 28-17 lead with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter.