BIG ROAD WIN: Auburn comes back to beat Arkansas with second-best road score ever

Lee opened the meet by tying for the best score of the night on bars, landing a 9.950 to match the score of Arkansas’ Maggie O’Hara.

Gobourne also won top marks on floor, bouncing her way to a 9.925 — a half-10th better than the best Arkansas scorers.

But it all came down to beam. Arkansas was strong on floor delivering a 49.300, but Auburn was just that clutch, hitting a 49.375.

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Lee upgraded her routine on beam as did Cassie Stevens, as the Tigers went for thw in.

“We knew we were behind going into the final event. We knew we needed big scores. And that means you’ve got to take a risk,” Graba said. “We’ve got young people trying to hit home runs, and we did a really, really good job. I’m very happy with their mentality at the end and I think it’s great building blocks for the future.”

Groth hit her big 9.900 in Auburn’s No. 3 spot on beam. Auburn upgraded its score to a 197.250 from a 196.250 in the season opener at North Carolina.