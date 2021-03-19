‘Big stage’: Auburn gymnastics gets set for fast-paced, high-flying SEC meet

It isn’t technically the postseason yet, but it might as well be: The NCAA regionals will be the same way in April.

Auburn will have to get used to it — and it’ll take some work to do that. Auburn has a young team loaded with freshmen who’ve never been through the postseason — and sophomores, too, who had their postseason canceled last spring during COVID-19.

In fact, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Auburn only has three competing who have ever been on the postseason stage before.

But the Tigers are charging into the unknown with a smile.

“Personally, I feel very excited,” said Gobourne, a junior and one of the few on the team who’s been under these bright lights. She said she’s had to tell her younger teammates a little bit about what to expect, but that the team’s ready for it. “I feel like this is a meet where there’s no pressure, it’s just fun. I feel like we’ve done all the hard stuff and now we just get to show our talent and just have fun. And I feel the team is super excited, too. A lot of them haven’t been to SEC’s.

“It’s just going to be a fun experience and new for a lot of people.”