‘Big stage’: Auburn gymnastics gets set for fast-paced, high-flying SEC meet

Now it’s all gas and no brakes.
The Auburn gymnastics team enters the fast-paced, high-flying SEC Championship meet on Saturday knowing there’s no turning back now on the way into the postseason.
The format of competition will change, and a frantic energy will surge through the air as gymnasts throw down routines much faster, but the Tigers know they’ll have to get used to it as that’s how championship season will be from here on out.
“It feels like a big stage,” Auburn’s star junior Derrian Gobourne said. “That’s what it felt like to me.
“So it’s just taking every moment and having fun.”
Auburn will compete in the first of two sessions at the SEC meet Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The meet’s first session and the evening session set for 7 p.m. will both be broadcast on SEC Network.
Both sessions are scheduled as quad meets, instead of the usual two-team format that Auburn competed in all this season. Teams won’t wait on each other’s routines, and judges won’t wait for TV timeouts, meaning that turns will come faster for gymnasts waiting to perform, and meaning there’ll be a chaotic atmosphere in the building with cheering and chanting going on in different parts of the floor as gymnasts perform simultaneously.
It isn’t technically the postseason yet, but it might as well be: The NCAA regionals will be the same way in April.
Auburn will have to get used to it — and it’ll take some work to do that. Auburn has a young team loaded with freshmen who’ve never been through the postseason — and sophomores, too, who had their postseason canceled last spring during COVID-19.
In fact, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Auburn only has three competing who have ever been on the postseason stage before.
But the Tigers are charging into the unknown with a smile.
“Personally, I feel very excited,” said Gobourne, a junior and one of the few on the team who’s been under these bright lights. She said she’s had to tell her younger teammates a little bit about what to expect, but that the team’s ready for it. “I feel like this is a meet where there’s no pressure, it’s just fun. I feel like we’ve done all the hard stuff and now we just get to show our talent and just have fun. And I feel the team is super excited, too. A lot of them haven’t been to SEC’s.
“It’s just going to be a fun experience and new for a lot of people.”
For NCAA qualifying, the SEC meet counts as a final regular-season meet for each team, and for Auburn it offers one final chance to add a strong road score and solidify positioning in the National Qualifying Score rankings. Each team’s top two home scores and top two road scores factor into NCAA regional seeding, with the SEC meet counting as a road score. Auburn has one solid road score that’s 197-plus but would like to drop its other top road mark of 196.100 to improve its postseason positioning.
But on meet day, the SEC Championship will mainly offer a young Auburn team a preview of what’s to come in postseason. Auburn hasn’t competed in a quad meet in a full calendar year, and it’s been since January 2020 that Auburn competed on a competition podium — which elevates equipment above the arena surface in a way in which gymnasts must adjust.
“We are the youngest team obviously in the league and will have the most adjustment to do, but it’s just a good mindset,” Graba said. “It’s great practice going into postseason, that you have to be mentally strong.
“A lot of learning on the job, but we’ve got some good experience. All the young people have competed quite a bit. So I’m not worried as much about that as I am the mental aspect of the pace of the meet, fueling yourself correctly, pacing yourself, all of that stuff.”
Auburn gets its first crack at it Saturday. Auburn was placed in the first session with Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia — but the three others will compete without Georgia, which pulled out of the SEC Championship on Thursday due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.
Auburn is currently ranked No. 15 in the NQS rankings. A top-16 finish will ensure the team a national seed at regionals.
“This is a lot more chaos, a lot faster paced,” Graba said. “Now, they might be really good at this. Some of my teams have been better at this format than the dual-meet format, so I’m hoping that’s the case, but you don’t know until you get out there and put them in the middle of this thing.
“So, first thing’s first, we have to survive the SEC Championship meet. We have to try to thrive at the SEC Championship meet. If we do the thriving, we are set up really well for postseason. If we survive and learn a lot of things, we’re still set up for a really good postseason because you don’t take talent away with a bad performance. But what I do think this young team needs, they need to go out there, have a decent performance in a new environment and a new situation and take some confidence away.”