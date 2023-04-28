Opportunity is the word Butch Thompson said he likes for what his Auburn baseball team has in store for this weekend’s series against No. 2 South Carolina.

“We’re really at a point where you have to play a certain level of baseball to continue,” the Auburn coach said, “so the opportunity to build résumé, and also I don’t think there should be any more pressure on our ball club. I think we should just absolutely go play.”

In one sense, this weekend is a huge opportunity for Auburn baseball. The Tigers head to Columbia, South Carolina, for a top-two matchup that starts at 6 p.m. Friday. It’s an upset opportunity in every sense. If Auburn can walk away stealing even one win from the Gamecocks, it’s a success in some regard.

But it’s also a tall order, as the Tigers are taking an underperforming pitching staff into a series against one of the most explosive offenses in the Southeastern Conference.

“The last couple of weekends, we felt like (if) we pitched a little bit better in the series, marginally that is, when we’ve been able to keep the team in the ballpark,” Thompson said. “And Founder’s Park is a tough one with this (South Carolina) lineup. It’s a year older, added some pieces ... it’s just top to bottom, and they’re built around the long ball.”

South Carolina (34-6, 13-4 SEC) is the winningest team in college baseball this season, and it’s gotten to that point by blasting 92 home runs — a total that’s the most in the SEC and second-most in Division I. Its .562 slugging percentage is also the fifth-best in Division I.

The lineup is anchored by freshman Ethan Petry, who’s hitting a team-leading .427 and 20 home runs. He’s one of only two Southeastern Conference players to have reached the 20-home run mark so far this year, but he has multiple teammates who are likely to match that total.

Gavin Casas (16 home runs), Cole Messina (13), Braylen Wimmer (11) and Will McGillis (10) are the other four Gamecocks who have reached double-digit home runs this year. Only one other SEC team, No. 1 LSU, had more than three hitters with double-digit home runs this season. They’re next up on Auburn’s schedule.

“We’re playing probably the best two teams in the country the next two weeks,” Auburn pitcher Christian Herberholz said, “so if we can come out with a couple of wins, or even a series win, that’d be huge.”

The power potential of both of those lineups is unlike anything Auburn’s pitching staff has seen this year. It’ll need to be at its best if it wants to slow either squad. The Tigers are actually in the top half of the conference in home runs allowed, giving up the long ball 44 times this year. Still, they boast conference lows in ERA (6.47), hits allowed (398), earned runs allowed (258) and opponent batting average (.282).

“A long ball’s obviously a run every time it’s hit,” Auburn catcher Nate LaRue said. “It’s just being able to navigate that and, you know, hitting spots. If we hit our spots and throw strikes and keep them off balance, hitting’s hard. I think if we’re able to do that, then (we’ll) have a good weekend.”