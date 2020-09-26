‘Big time’: Seth Williams shows star power again in win over Kentucky

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seth Williams says it’s his, any time the ball is in the air.

Saturday when that ball floated toward him in the end zone in the fourth quarter, Kentucky’s chances hung in the air with it.

Williams reached up and snatched it down for another game-breaking score in another clutch moment — stretching Auburn’s lead from two points to two scores as the students in Jordan-Hare Stadium roared, and as Williams flexed his muscles looking like every bit the superstar player that he has become.

Williams finished with six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday in Auburn’s 29-13 win over Kentucky, that second one coming on third-and-goal as Auburn led just 15-13 in the fourth. Williams reached up over Kentucky defender Kelvin Joseph, hauled it in behind him then shoved Joseph away, sending his teammates to jump in jubilation.

“Seth Williams absolutely Moss’d him,” SportsCenter tweeted out to its national audience. Plenty all around the country reacted the same way.

Williams proved he’s still that playmaker.

“When the ball goes up, you’ve got to have that feeling where you’re going to come down with it,” Williams said after the win. “You’ve got to know it’s your ball when it’s in the air.”