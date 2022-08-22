Bigger and better: Marcus Harris has 'seen the improvement' heading into Year 2 at Auburn

As Marcus Harris sees it, he’s going to be both bigger and better for Auburn in 2022, and considering last season, that could mean a big jump for the defensive tackle.

The Montgomery native transferred to Auburn from Kansas last year, moving closer to home but also carving out a role on the defensive line that saw him take more than a quarter of the unit’s snaps in 2021. Among returning Tigers, he has the fourth-most tackles for loss from last year. He came up in big moments, too, including a go-ahead defensive touchdown in last year’s 38-23 win against Arkansas.

Those around the program are seeing the improvement in Harris. Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh said this fall that Harris has done a good job of changing his game, “really mixing the power plus the explosion that he has.” At SEC Media Days, Derick Hall echoed that, saying Harris has changed his approach.

“I think he's really figuring it out now,” Hall said. “He's gonna be really good for us.”

With two weeks away from opening kickoff, what does Harris’ change look like?

For starters, Harris has quite literally gotten bigger. Last season, he was listed at 6-foot-2 and 279 pounds, but according to Auburn’s 2022 roster, he’s an inch taller and added 15 pounds to his frame.

At first, Harris said he was concerned about the weight gain, largely noting he feared becoming “sluggish,” but he said Wednesday he’s seen his play improve because of it.

“It helps me maintain the gap more,” Harris said. “I have more weight so I can sit on double teams longer instead of pulling off the double team and releasing them to the linebacker. I feel like it has improved my game.”

Harris also said he’s grown as a leader after settling in with Auburn for a year.

“Just last year coming from Kansas, I really didn’t want to come and change up anything,” Harri said. “I didn’t know anybody yet, so I just sat back and watched to see how everything was going, but a lot of times, I wanted to say something, but I was scared to say something because I wasn’t a part of the team; I felt like I wasn’t a part (of it) until I proved myself.

“But like now this year, I can say more and it’s more open and people are more open listening to me because last year I had proved myself a little bit.”

Pass-rushing was what Harris pointed to in terms of improving his game — “This spring and summer, that’s all I practiced,” he said. — and that’d be a significant boost for Auburn’s interior pass rush.

Harris has the second-lowest pass rush grade among Auburn’s returning interior defensive linemen a season ago, according to Pro Football Focus, registering 13 quarterback pressures on 299 pass-rushing snaps. By comparison, Colby Wooden logged 14 pressures on 352 pass-rushing snaps.

“I'm trying to get where he's at,” Harris said of Wooden, “and we always push each other because he feels like I'm better at the run and I know he's better at the pass rush. So we just take each other’s game and try to complement each other.”

The bulk of Auburn’s interior defensive line play last season was Harris and Wooden. The duo logged more than half of the group’s total snaps, but as Harris hopes to improve as a pass rusher, some added depth in that room should help.

Most notably, the defensive line added top JUCO prospect Jeffrey M’ba, but it also added three transfers in Marcus Bragg, Morris Joseph and Jayson Jones, all of whom logged more than 200 snaps at their respective institutions last season.

“I feel like our defensive line has improved tremendously from the spring with the additions of Jeffrey and Jayson,” Harris said. “Then we got Marquis Robinson back. I think all of those guys are going to contribute this season to help us get better.”