Bigger than Bigsby: Auburn’s rushing woes go beyond one player

Bryan Harsin's Full Response to Offensive Line Question

Q: Can you comment on the play of the offensive line? It seems as if you guys are just having some trouble with protections right now, as well as Tate Johnson. How is he doing right now?

Harsin: Yeah, Tate — I don't know the status of Tate right now and what that means moving forward. So we'll get more of that tomorrow.

Yeah, well, we struggled in some of our pass protection, no question. I also think (Missouri) did a good job. But you know, that's an area that we're going to continue to keep emphasizing and keep working on. And it's not going to go away until we fix some of our own problems. That's the focus that you have on your own football team. And our guys know that. A lot of our week in preparation still is about us, right? We played Missouri today. But a lot of it was about what we had to do, how we had to execute. And you know, the message during the week was focus and execution — focus on the task at hand and then execute the plays and do our job, basically, out there.

We've got to be better on the offensive line. We've got too much pressure. Robby did a good job today. I was really proud of Robby. Robby ran around, made some plays. You know, that's the one thing that Robbie did a really good job of — he made things happen. And he ran the ball well. Towards the end there, we had a little fade ball that he threw that was nice. Koy had a great catch on that. Those guys had that dialed in. That wasn't necessarily what we thought they might do. But they came up and pressed us. We had a chance for that. You don't know if they're gonna press or not. But he gave us an opportunity to make that throw, and we did. We executed that, so it helped us get into field-goal range, or, better field position.

But overall, yeah, we've got to fix some of those things up front. And you know, that ties in the run game. And, you know, for us, just so we're clear: We want every single play to be successful. We want to stay ahead of the chains. And when you don't, that's where you've gotta look back and go, 'Alright, what are we doing schematically? How are we coaching it? What are the things we're doing in our drills to make sure that we're in better positions than what we were today?' That's what we get to do as coaches — go figure out how we can help our players be better in those areas. And that's our job, to do that. And those guys, they're going to work hard at it. And we got to make sure that we do a great job this week of working on some of those things and getting better in those areas.