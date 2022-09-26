Bigger than Bigsby: Auburn’s rushing woes go beyond one player

The biggest question for Auburn’s offense this time a week ago was a pretty simple one — Where is Tank Bigsby?
The feature back seemed nowhere to be found for much of Auburn’s blowout loss to Penn State, a game in which the Tigers run game struggled. He didn’t log a carry in the final quarter as the Nittany Lions ran away with it, nor a carry when Auburn was only down by a point in the second quarter.
It was a question no one got answers to the following week. Bryan Harsin deflected it postgame. He implied in his weekly press conference that there was “really very little understanding” of Penn State’s defense and what it was trying to accomplish outside the Auburn football program.
But any questions from the press or the public got their answer Saturday. The running back logged a team-high 19 rush attempts — the eighth-most he’s ever had in a single game — a week after logging fewer than 10 carries for only the seventh time in his career.
It didn’t seem to matter all that much, though.
Yes, Bigsby finished with 19 carries, playing bell cow in the way many would hope their 213-pound All-SEC running back would. But he also finished with 44 yards, five better than the week prior. Eight of his 19 carries went for no gain or negative yardage. He averaged 2.3 yards per carry, the second-lowest single-game mark of his career in that category and only the fifth time he’s averaged fewer than three yards per carry in a game.
All of this is less so an indictment of Bigsby than it is an exclamation point at the end of the answer Harsin and Auburn have now provided to last week’s question; that, even if Bigsby is here and usable, Auburn doesn’t seem able to get him or its rushing attack off the ground against Power-Five talent.
Against a ranked Penn State team, Auburn posted 119 rush yards on 36 attempts against a top-25 run defense. Six different players logged a carry and Auburn had 10 runs of 10-plus yards, including a 28-yard scramble from Robby Ashford.
The efforts against Penn State were followed up with worse rushing results against a Missouri defense that’s No. 67 in the nation in rush yards allowed per game. As a team, Auburn had more carries (45) for fewer yards (86). It was the third time under Harsin that Auburn has averaged 1.8 yards or fewer per rush attempt.
As it has been since the offseason, the offensive line continues to be a point of focus in all of this. After giving up 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks to Penn State, the unit followed it up with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks allowed against Missouri. And as for a stagnant Auburn rushing attack, the front line seemed to have its hand in that too.
According to SEC StatCat, Auburn averaged 0.72 yards before contact, and Bigsby averaged -0.53. It was the fourth time in the past two seasons, and the second time this year, Auburn averaged less than a yard before contact.
Auburn’s offensive line continues to be one of the less stellar front lines in the Power Five and the SEC, as the program ranks in the bottom half of both groups when it comes to Pro Football Focus’ run-blocking grades. But as the offensive facet Auburn hung its hat on in the offseason continues to flounder, Harsin has shown us he likely won’t provide any answers for changes to come, if any.
Asked about possible changes to Auburn’s offensive line personnel last week, Harsin said he wouldn’t tell if he had any. He didn’t have an update on starting center Tate Johnson following Saturday’s win. He spoke after being asked about the group’s struggles against Missouri — 458 words to be exact — about Robby Ashford and Koy Moore, and the talent of Missouri’s defense. But he didn’t provide much of an answer as to how his offensive line could improve.
“That’s an area that we’re going to continue to keep emphasizing and keep working on,” Harsin said of the offensive line. “And it’s not going to go away until we fix some of our own problems.”