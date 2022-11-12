Bigsby and Hunter both top 100 yards as Auburn runs to win over Texas A&M

Cadillac Williams knows how to run the football and Auburn was able to lean on that Saturday.

The former running back and running backs coach serving as interim, Cadillac Williams preached that the team would return to productivity in the run game, and that they did.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both topped 100 yards for Auburn and the Tigers outlasted Texas A&M in a 13-10 battle that was defense-first and run-first for Auburn.

Bigsby and Jarquez both actually ended with 121 yards each. The Tigers had 55 rush attempts throughout the game, compared to just 13 pass attempts.

“It felt great to get a win. We hadn’t had a win in about five weeks, so it’s been great. This is my first 100-yard game this season and plus, to top it off with a win, it feels great,” Hunter said. “Last week, we played good, then this week we came out to win the game and got to execute.”

Bigsby’s finished with 141 total yards, adding 20 receiving yards. Hunter totaled 133 with the addition of a 12-yard reception.

The game marks Hunter’s third career 100-yard rushing game and he moves up to 1,026 career rushing yards. It was the 10th time in his career that Bigsby has reached the 100-yard mark. The game marked Auburn’s first with two 100-yard rushers since the same duo did it in 2021 against Alabama State.

“I’m so lucky to have the opportunity to coach two guys, high character young men who, this whole time, have let me pour into their lives and be vulnerable. They know that I stand on truth and I’m going to call a spade a spade,” Williams said on Bigsby and Hunter. “A lot of times they get frustrated with me, but like I told them, ‘I love you too much to let you just go through the motions or not give your all each and every day.’”

Auburn’s lone touchdown came on a Robby Ashford connection to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the end zone — though Johnson was wide open on play-action.

That drive began on the Auburn 38, going first to Bigsby for a gain of five. On the second, a quarterback draw sent Ashford forward two more. The next-to-last play was a 39-yard gain, back to Bigsby on a play that would pull the offense within reach of the end zone.

With the performance, Bigsby’s 2,735 career yards move him into ninth place in the program’s career rush leaders. From 2000-2004, Ronnie Brown accumulated 2,707 yards, which was good for ninth best in program history until Saturday.

Williams sits firmly in second with 3,831 for his 2001-2004 span.

Those in the running back room got a personal shoutout in Williams’ opening statement following the game. He listed Hunter, Bigsby, Alston, Sean Jackson, Jordan Ingram, Luke Reebals and Justin Jones as players who personally reached out to him during the week to check that he was making it alright.

“Last week, them guys checked on me and they could see how nervous I was,” Williams said. “They said, ‘Coach, just be you…The same you approach us and pour into us and our lives, you’re just doing it for the whole team.’”

Ashford added 47 yards of his own. The Tigers were able to earn 13 first downs by way of the run, compared to two through the air.

The defense made the game winnable, but the run game was what made the offense productive at all. Of 330 yards of Tigers offense, 81% came on the ground. Auburn averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Helping out on the other side of the ball, the defense held the Aggie runners to 3.9 yards per carry.

Texas A&M has struggled with establishing a run defense in 2022, allowing its opponents an average of 215.3 yards per game before they made the trip to the Plains. The Aggies average 125.1 yards per game.

Formerly, Hunter’s season-high in rushing in a single game was 80 yards against Ole Miss, with over half of those coming from a 48-yard rush that accounts for his longest of the season. He ran for 54 against Mississippi State in Williams’ first game with his new title.

Bigsby’s season-high was also against that Rebel team: 179 yards on 20 carries. Other than his 147 yards in the opener against Mercer, Bigsby’s third-best rushing performance by yardage this season came via 89 yards at Mississippi State.

“It’s a joy to see those guys contributing in the way they contribute, but like I told both of those guys, because I know how bad those guys wanted this for me,” Williams said of the duo. “I could see it on their face, how they want me to succeed. It’s awesome. It’s awesome being able to coach them guys.”

Hunter’s career-high was almost in reach, a total of 147 against Alabama State at the beginning of the 2021 season, but the Tigers went more heavily to Bigsby in the second half and Hunter was unable to hit that mark.