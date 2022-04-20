Bigsby feeling ‘no extra pressure’ heading into junior campaign

Buzz surrounded Auburn’s Tank Bigsby all spring.

The running back is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season on the Plains, and he’s expected to be the main cog in Auburn’s offense this fall. Running backs coach Cadillac Williams is looking for “big things” from the junior. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau sees Bigsby being at the “forefront” of the offense, and Bryan Harsin echoed those thoughts earlier in the spring.

With all that, Bigsby said following Auburn’s A-Day game on April 9 that he’s feeling “no extra pressure” heading into the fall.

After posting a team-leading 856 rush yards and five scores as a freshman, Bigsby took another leap as a sophomore, posting 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns. And while the feature back will be expected to once again carry the load on the ground, it’s possible he’ll be bringing a new dynamic to Kiesau’s offense.

“Coach Harsin’s got me everywhere,” Bigbsy said. “[He’s] got me in the slot receiver, running back — he got me just doing everything. He wants to get me the ball in the open field and do what I have to do.”

Bigsby is no stranger to big plays. In 23 games at Auburn, he’s recorded at least one carry of 20-plus yards in 11 of them. However, Bigsby didn’t line up in the slot last season, and turning him into a pass-catching threat from a receiver position would add a new aspect to his game.

In two seasons, Bigsby has totaled 268 yards on 32 receptions, with 184 of those yards coming a season ago. Last year’s receiving yard total was the third-most by an Auburn running back since 2015, when Roc Thomas caught 11 passes for 200 yards. Kerryon Johnson also posted 194 yards on 24 receptions in 2017, including two touchdown catches.

In March, Williams said that, among the NFL film his running back room watches, Minnesota Viking Dalvin Cook is watched frequently, and that he’s someone of whom Bigsby thinks “very highly.”

While Bigsby and Cook have similar frames, the Viking has become an effective pass-catcher in the pros. In five seasons, Cook has averaged 299.8 receiving yards a season, with his lowest mark coming as a rookie.

How much Bigsby develops as a pass-catcher in 2022 is to be determined. He had a quiet spring game, recording five carries for 12 yards, and three receptions for 28 yards, but Williams’ message to his RB1 has been simple — “Be where your feet are.”

“Lock in, be about your craft, think like a pro,” Williams said on April 4. “Develop. Watch film. Grow as a person. Listen more. Don’t talk as much. Work your ass off. Those are some of the things that are taken for granted, but like I told him, those are the things that are going to sustain you and your success.”

