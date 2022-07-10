Bigsby, Hall lead Auburn on preseason All-SEC teams

A month out from the start of Auburn football’s fall camp, and preseason accolades and outlooks have already begun to roll in.

In June, both Athlon and Phil Steele named multiple Tigers to their preseason All-SEC teams.

Auburn had nine players on the Athlon preseason All-SEC teams, with running back Tank Bigsby and defensive lineman Derick Hall named first team All-SEC.

Bigsby is coming off a sophomore season in which he rushed for 1,099 yards, leading Auburn in that category and posting the fourth-most rush yards in the SEC. He also had the eighth-most all-purpose yards in the conference with 1,286.

“I’m looking for big things out of Tank,” Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams said of Bigsby during spring practices. “The kid has had a really good spring. He’s working hard. His practice habits are getting a lot better. He slowly but surely is starting to get the whole, big picture.”

With Auburn losing two of its top three receivers from a season ago in Kobe Hudson and Demetris Robinson, as well as trying to replace former starting quarterback Bo Nix, it’s largely expected that the Tigers will emphasize the run this year and that Bigsby will take a larger role in the offense.

“I can do a lot of things,” Bigsby said following Auburn’s A-Day game. “Coach Harsin’s got me everywhere. You know, got me in the slot receiver, running back— he’s got me just doing everything. He wants to get me the ball in the open field and do what I have to do.”

One of the anchors of the Auburn defense, Hall is returning from a junior season that saw him lead the Tigers in both tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (9), both of which were top-10 totals among SEC defenders.

Hall and fellow edge rusher Eku Leota paired for 16 sacks a year ago, which was the most among a duo of Auburn defenders since Nick Fairley and Antoine Carter recording the same total in 2010, according to reporting from Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer.

Other Tigers to make Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC teams included defensive lineman Colby Wooden and punter Oscar Chapman on second team; offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, linebacker Owen Pappoe and kicker Anders Carlson on third team; and tight end John Samuel Shenker and safety Zion Puckett on fourth team.

Hall was Auburn’s lone first-teamer on Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC team, with Bigsby and Chapman being named to the second team. Auburn had six players between the third and fourth teams, including Samuel Shenker, Wooden, Carlson and offensive tackle Austin Troxell, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum.

Some of the more notable preseason predicts so far have come from Athlon, Ceasars Sportsbook and CBS Sports, and ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

While Athlon didn’t predict final records, the outlet predicted Auburn to finish in last place in the SEC West.

In June, Ceasars Sportsbook released over/under win totals for every SEC team and CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee took the over on Auburn’s over/under of six wins this year. Sallee predicted that the Tigers would beat Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas and Western Kentucky for a final record of 7-5.

According to FPI — an ESPN rating system in which Auburn ranks 11th in the country heading into the year — Auburn’s win-loss projection sits at 7.4-4.7, with a 91.1% chance at bowl eligibility and a 0.2% chance to make this year’s National Title game.