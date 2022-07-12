Bigsby, Hall, Shenker to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days

Auburn football has its trio of representatives at next week's Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, the SEC announced Tuesday, as running back Tank Bigsby, edge rusher Derick Hall and tight end John Samuel Shenker will make the trip east.

All three will be first-time attendees, as former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe attended for the Tigers a year ago.

Bigsby heads to Atlanta after a sophomore season that saw him lead Auburn in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, with 1,099 and 10, respectively. Among all return Tigers, he generated the most yards of total offense a season ago.

Hall is Auburn's standout returning defender heading into the 2022 season.

A year ago, Hall led the Tigers in both tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (9), combining with Eku Leota for 22 tackles for loss and 16 sacks, marking one of the more productive pass-rushing duos in recent memory on the Plains.

Now in his sixth year with the program, Shenker has logged 540 career receiving yards on 45 receptions. In 2021, he logged career highs in both receiving yards (413) and receptions (33).

The trio of Tigers will join head coach Bryan Harsin at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta on Thursday, July 21, for the final day of SEC Media Days, along with coaches and player representatives from Tennessee.

This year's SEC Media Days will take place from July 18-21, with coaches and three representatives from all 14 schools present in Atlanta.

SEC MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE July 18 (Monday) LSU (Coach Brian Kelly, WR Jack Bench, LB Mike Jones, DE BJ Ojulari)

Ole Miss (Coach Lane Kiffin, OL Nick Broeker, DE Cedric Johnson, WR Jonathan Mingo)

Missouri (Coach Eli Drinkwitz, WR Barrett Banister, DB Martez Manuel, DL Isaiah McGuire) July 19 (Tuesday) Alabama (Coach Nick Saban, LB Will Anderson Jr., DB Jordan Battle, QB Bryce Young)

Vanderbilt (Coach Clark Lea, TE Ben Bresnahan, LB Anfernee Orji, QB Mike Wright)

Mississippi State (Coach Mike Leach, DL Jaden Crumedy, LB Nathaniel Watson, WR Austin Williams)

South Carolina (Coach Shane Beamer, OL Jovaungh Gwyn, WR Dakereon Joyner, DL Zacch Pickens) July 20 (Wednesday) Arkansas (Coach Sam Pittman, S Jalen Catalon, LB Bumper Pool, QB KJ Jefferson)

Florida (Coach Billy Napier, QB Anthony Richardson, OL Richard Gouraige, LB Ventrell Miller)

Georgia (Coach Kirby Smart, QB Stetson Bennett, LB Nolan Smith, OL Sedrick Van Pran)

Kentucky (Coach Mark Stoops, QB Will Levis, OL Kenneth Horsey, LB DeAndre Square) July 21 (Thursday) Auburn (Coach Bryan Harsin, RB Tank Bigsby, DE Derick Hall, TE John Samuel Shenker)

Tennessee (Coach Josh Heupel, S Trevon Flowers, QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman)

Texas A&M (Coach Jimbo Fisher, DB Demani Richardson, OL Layden Robinson, WR Ainias Smith)