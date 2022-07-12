 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Bigsby, Hall, Shenker to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days

  • Updated
  • 0

Auburn football has its trio of representatives at next week's Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, the SEC announced Tuesday, as running back Tank Bigsby, edge rusher Derick Hall and tight end John Samuel Shenker will make the trip east.

All three will be first-time attendees, as former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe attended for the Tigers a year ago.

Bigsby heads to Atlanta after a sophomore season that saw him lead Auburn in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, with 1,099 and 10, respectively. Among all return Tigers, he generated the most yards of total offense a season ago.

Hall is Auburn's standout returning defender heading into the 2022 season.

A year ago, Hall led the Tigers in both tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (9), combining with Eku Leota for 22 tackles for loss and 16 sacks, marking one of the more productive pass-rushing duos in recent memory on the Plains.

Now in his sixth year with the program, Shenker has logged 540 career receiving yards on 45 receptions. In 2021, he logged career highs in both receiving yards (413) and receptions (33).

People are also reading…

The trio of Tigers will join head coach Bryan Harsin at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta on Thursday, July 21, for the final day of SEC  Media Days, along with coaches and player representatives from Tennessee.

This year's SEC Media Days will take place from July 18-21, with coaches and three representatives from all 14 schools present in Atlanta.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Auburn center Walker Kessler traded to Utah Jazz

Former Auburn center Walker Kessler traded to Utah Jazz

The former Auburn big man has been in the NBA for eight days, but he's already on his third team, as he was traded from Minnesota to Utah on Friday along with four first-round picks and multiple Timberwolves in exchange for Rudy Gobert.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert